Zac Ashworth inspires Bolton to victory at Carlisle

Zac Ashworth got a goal and an assist for Bolton as they boosted their automatic promotion hopes with a 4-1 Sky Bet League One victory at relegation-threatened Carlisle.

The West Brom loanee broke the deadlock and scored a first-ever League goal after 31 minutes with a sweet volley from Josh Sheehan’s floated cross.

He then played the pass from which Paris Maghoma doubled the visitors’ lead five minutes later, though his fifth goal of the season owed everything to the midfielder’s run and low shot.

Substitute Jordan Gibson, whose hat-trick helped Paul Simpson’s side to a 3-1 win in the reverse fixture last October, gave Carlisle hope with a 71st-minute reply.

But Wanderers sealed an impressive victory with two stoppage-time goals.

Cumbrian-born midfielder Kyle Dempsey fired home Bolton’s third from Aaron Morley’s pass.

And new signing Nat Ogbeta grabbed a debut goal after signing on loan from Swansea on Friday to seal the win.