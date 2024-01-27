MK Dons claim back-to-back home wins with narrow victory over Gillingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MK Dons claim back-to-back home wins with narrow victory over Gillingham

By Press Association
MK Dons earned a narrow victory at Stadium MK on Saturday (Bradley Collyer/PA)
MK Dons earned a narrow victory at Stadium MK on Saturday (Bradley Collyer/PA)

MK Dons made it back-to-back home wins as they edged a 2-1 League Two victory over Gillingham at Stadium MK.

A cagey game saw MJ Williams find a breakthrough after 79 minutes before Alex Gilbey thumped in a second.

Gills debutant Josh Walker pulled one back late on but it was not enough to avert a first league loss in five.

MK Dons dominated possession in the early stages but struggled to create chances, with the best seeing Gillingham’s Oliver Hawkins denied by home goalkeeper Filip Marschall.

Away goalkeeper Jake Turner denied the Dons’ Dan Kemp less than 20 seconds into the second half.

Gillingham then came close as debutant Walker saw a shot deflected over the crossbar and Scott Malone headed over from close range.

But the hosts struck when the Gills were unable to clear and the ball fell for Williams to fire home from just outside the box.

Gilbey extended the home side’s lead when he converted from Stephen Wearne’s cross.

Gillingham pulled a goal back when Walker bundled home at a corner moments after the Dons’ second, but the visitors ran out of time to equalise.