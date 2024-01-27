Aldershot back in play-off spot after beating Rochdale By Press Association January 27 2024, 5:33pm January 27 2024, 5:33pm Share Aldershot back in play-off spot after beating Rochdale Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4879172/aldershot-back-in-play-off-spot-after-beating-rochdale/ Copy Link Cian Harries was on target in Aldershot’s 3-1 win over Rochdale (Nigel French/PA) Aldershot overcame Rochdale 3-1 to return to the Vanarama National League play-off places. Stuart O’Keefe and Jack Barham combined smartly for Lorent Tolaj to give the Shots a fifth-minute lead. Ian Henderson swiftly equalised with his 11th goal of the season, but Aldershot were back in front two minutes before the break when O’Keefe was brought down and Cian Harries dispatched the penalty. Barham ended a neat team move after 51 minutes to complete the victory and move the Shots up to seventh in the table.