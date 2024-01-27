Arthur Read effort enough as Colchester take much-needed points from Morecambe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arthur Read effort enough as Colchester take much-needed points from Morecambe

By Press Association
Arthur Read was on target for Colchester in the first half (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Arthur Read’s first-half goal proved enough as Danny Cowley picked up his first win as Colchester boss with a 1-0 League Two victory over Morecambe at the Mazuma Stadium.

A stunning free-kick from former Stevenage midfielder Read gave the U’s the much-needed points in their quest to move away from the bottom end of the table.

A scrappy game saw Read produce a moment of quality before the break with a 25-yard free-kick that found the top left-hand side of the Morecambe goal with goalkeeper Archie Mair helpless.

Morecambe did have a chance to level the scores with a penalty 50 seconds into the second half when Riley Harbottle brought down Jake Taylor, but Ged Gardner’s effort was well saved by Owen Goodman.

The home side thought they had levelled after 54 minutes when Jacob Bedeau volleyed home Farrend Rawson’s knock down but the goal was ruled out for an offside.

Bedeau went close with a header – four minutes into second-half injury time – and Rawson went close again for the Shrimps but it was Cowley’s side who took the points.