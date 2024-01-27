AFC Wimbledon leave it late as Ronan Curtis ends 10-man Mansfield’s resistance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
AFC Wimbledon leave it late as Ronan Curtis ends 10-man Mansfield’s resistance

By Press Association
Ronan Curtis celebrates his late winner (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Ronan Curtis celebrates his late winner (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Ronan Curtis’ last-gasp strike snatched AFC Wimbledon a 2-1 win against 10-man Mansfield in their League Two clash at Plough Lane.

Jordan Bowery was sent off midway through a first half that ended with Omar Bugiel making a goalscoring return to SW17.

Will Swan stunned the home support in the second half, but Curtis had the final say in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

The Stags were reduced to 10 men after 20 minutes when full-back Bowery hauled down Josh Davison as he looked to break free of the last man.

The visitors’ backline was further weakened as captain Aden Flint was forced off with a shoulder injury on the half-hour.

Bugiel, back from Asian Cup duties with Lebanon, made the breakthrough in first-half stoppage time, arrowing a powerful strike into the bottom corner from 18 yards.

Mansfield equalised against the run of play, with Swan nicking the ball inside the area and driving home at the near post.

The Stags had a stoppage-time shout for a penalty turned down – with the replaced Stephen Quinn seeing red for his complaints from the bench.

And deep into added time Curtis tapped home from close range to steal victory for the Dons.