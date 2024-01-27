AFC Wimbledon leave it late as Ronan Curtis ends 10-man Mansfield’s resistance

Ronan Curtis’ last-gasp strike snatched AFC Wimbledon a 2-1 win against 10-man Mansfield in their League Two clash at Plough Lane.

Jordan Bowery was sent off midway through a first half that ended with Omar Bugiel making a goalscoring return to SW17.

Will Swan stunned the home support in the second half, but Curtis had the final say in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

The Stags were reduced to 10 men after 20 minutes when full-back Bowery hauled down Josh Davison as he looked to break free of the last man.

The visitors’ backline was further weakened as captain Aden Flint was forced off with a shoulder injury on the half-hour.

Bugiel, back from Asian Cup duties with Lebanon, made the breakthrough in first-half stoppage time, arrowing a powerful strike into the bottom corner from 18 yards.

Mansfield equalised against the run of play, with Swan nicking the ball inside the area and driving home at the near post.

The Stags had a stoppage-time shout for a penalty turned down – with the replaced Stephen Quinn seeing red for his complaints from the bench.

And deep into added time Curtis tapped home from close range to steal victory for the Dons.