Port Vale promise ‘zero tolerance approach’ to fan who chased after referee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Port Vale promise ‘zero tolerance approach’ to fan who chased after referee

By Press Association
A Port Vale fan is restrained after running onto the pitch (Jess Hornby/PA)
A Port Vale fan is restrained after running onto the pitch (Jess Hornby/PA)

Port Vale have vowed to deal with a supporter who ran on the pitch and attempted to confront referee Craig Hicks during their 1-0 defeat to Sky Bet League One leaders Portsmouth at Vale Park.

Hicks awarded an 88th-minute penalty to the visitors when Conor Grant  brought down Abu Kamara and Colby Bishop converted to keep Pompey top of the table.

The home fans were furious as they felt they had a strong claim for a free-kick seconds earlier, with one supporter entering the pitch and chasing after the official before the coaching staff on the touchline intervened.

A statement from Port Vale on their X account read: “Port Vale Football Club condemn the actions of the individual who entered the field of play during today’s match against Portsmouth.

“We will work with the relevant authorities to ensure the matter and the individual is dealt with a zero tolerance approach.

“We remind all supporters that entering the field of play is a criminal offence.”

The Valiants sit just three points above the relegation zone in 20th spot following the defeat.