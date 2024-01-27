Wycombe fight back from two goals down to earn draw against 10-man Fleetwood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Wycombe fight back from two goals down to earn draw against 10-man Fleetwood

By Press Association
Garath McCleary helped Wycombe salvage a draw (John Walton/PA)
Garath McCleary helped Wycombe salvage a draw (John Walton/PA)

Richard Kone’s first league goal helped Wycombe recover from 2-0 down to earn a point against 10-man Fleetwood in an entertaining 2-2 draw at Adams Park.

Fleetwood looked in control thanks to first-half goals from Promise Omochere and Jayden Stockley but they suffered a huge setback on the stroke of half-time when Omochere was sent off.

Wycombe made their numerical advantage count after the break to pull a goal back through Garath McCleary’s penalty before Kone salvaged a point with seven minutes left.

The Cod Army, looking to move off the bottom of League One, took the lead in the 14th minute when Omochere poked home Harry Boyes’ smart low cross.

Stockley nodded home his fifth goal of the season to make it 2-0 after the half-hour but Fleetwood’s hopes of victory were hit just before the break when a reckless lunge on David Wheeler earned Omochere a second yellow card.

Wycombe upped the pressure in the second half and won a penalty in the 53rd minute when a goal-bound strike deflected off an arm, but Luke Leahy was denied fantastically by Jay Lynch from 12 yards.

Another handball gifted the Chairboys a second chance from the spot in the 62nd minute, and this time McCleary confidently dispatched his effort into the roof of the net.

January signing Kone saw a header ruled out for offside as Wycombe pushed for an equaliser, but his smart finish with time running out earned the hosts a point.