Caleb Richards’ strike hands lowly Kidderminster much-needed win at Dagenham

Caleb Richards’ second-half strike helped Kidderminster move to within a single point of safety in the National League following a 1-0 win at Dagenham.

The Harriers had seen off Aldershot and Hartlepool in the last week but came under pressure from their opponents as the first half progressed, with Sam Ling’s effort having to be cleared off the line.

But the visitors went ahead after 51 minutes as Richards collected Shane Byrne’s cute pass and thumped the ball beyond Daggers goalkeeper Elliot Justham and into the far corner.

Josh Rees had a chance to level soon after but miscued his finish and Kidderminster weathered the pressure in the final half hour to hold on and claim what could be an important win in their bid to beat the drop.