Darren Ferguson bemoans ‘really disappointing’ Peterborough display

Darren Ferguson cut a frustrated figure after his promotion-chasing Peterborough side were held to a goalless draw at Lincoln.

Posh dominated possession but found chances few and far between as they slipped out of the automatic League One promotion places.

Ricky-Jade Jones came closest when he hit the bar late in the first half.

The draw extended the visitors’ unbeaten run to 12 games, but Ferguson said: “It was very frustrating. It was a very disappointing performance.

“The first half was as bad as we’ve played for a long time.

“I don’t know why. The game went the way we felt it would with them sitting in.

“But there was nothing about us. Too slow, no tempo, too many touches, people trying things in the middle of the pitch they didn’t need to do. It was really, really disappointing.

“It’s not often that I make subs at half time. We started a little bit better in the second half, but we just lacked any real quality.

“The first time we did what we worked on, we hit the bar and nearly scored. But we didn’t do it enough.

“We were off today. That’s the poorest we’ve been for a long time.”

Michael Skubala’s Imps secured a second successive goalless draw after also shutting out Derby last weekend.

But their winless run now stands at nine games, with their last victory coming at the end of November.

City had the better of the chances but failed to score for a fourth game in six.

Skubala said: “Peterborough for me are a top team, they’re great with the ball.

“We knew we wouldn’t have more of the ball than them and it was about personnel and shape to stop them.

“We thought we could hurt them on the counter and after 90 minutes we’ve had some good chances.

“A point’s good, but I thought we did enough to win it.

”We had to be aggressive still. We couldn’t be passive and I think the lads are getting it now. They know how aggressive we want them to be.

“I’m really pleased with the effort, we’re pleased with the point, but sometimes you just think it got away from you, especially some of the chances you’ve had.

“The back line was phenomenal against again. You know they’re going to have moments when they open you up.

“I’ve watched them over the last five or six games open teams up a lot and they weren’t able to do that today.”