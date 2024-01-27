Darren Ferguson bemoans ‘really disappointing’ Peterborough display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Darren Ferguson bemoans ‘really disappointing’ Peterborough display

By Press Association
Darren Ferguson was less than impressed with his Peterborough side (Rhianna Chadwick/PA).
Darren Ferguson cut a frustrated figure after his promotion-chasing Peterborough side were held to a goalless draw at Lincoln.

Posh dominated possession but found chances few and far between as they slipped out of the automatic League One promotion places.

Ricky-Jade Jones came closest when he hit the bar late in the first half.

The draw extended the visitors’ unbeaten run to 12 games, but Ferguson said: “It was very frustrating. It was a very disappointing performance.

“The first half was as bad as we’ve played for a long time.

“I don’t know why. The game went the way we felt it would with them sitting in.

“But there was nothing about us. Too slow, no tempo, too many touches, people trying things in the middle of the pitch they didn’t need to do. It was really, really disappointing.

“It’s not often that I make subs at half time. We started a little bit better in the second half, but we just lacked any real quality.

“The first time we did what we worked on, we hit the bar and nearly scored. But we didn’t do it enough.

“We were off today. That’s the poorest we’ve been for a long time.”

Michael Skubala’s Imps secured a second successive goalless draw after also shutting out Derby last weekend.

But their winless run now stands at nine games, with their last victory coming at the end of November.

City had the better of the chances but failed to score for a fourth game in six.

Skubala said: “Peterborough for me are a top team, they’re great with the ball.

“We knew we wouldn’t have more of the ball than them and it was about personnel and shape to stop them.

“We thought we could hurt them on the counter and after 90 minutes we’ve had some good chances.

“A point’s good, but I thought we did enough to win it.

”We had to be aggressive still. We couldn’t be passive and I think the lads are getting it now. They know how aggressive we want them to be.

“I’m really pleased with the effort, we’re pleased with the point, but sometimes you just think it got away from you, especially some of the chances you’ve had.

“The back line was phenomenal against again. You know they’re going to have moments when they open you up.

“I’ve watched them over the last five or six games open teams up a lot and they weren’t able to do that today.”