Gary Caldwell waxes lyrical about Exeter’s first-half display at Barnsley

Exeter manager Gary Caldwell praised his side’s first-half performance after a 2-1 victory away at Barnsley.

Jack Aitchison and Reece Cole netted for the Grecians before Mael de Gevigney pulled one back for the Tykes.

Caldwell said: “First half was outstanding football right from the start of the game. We dominated possession, we dominated territory, we dominated chances.

“It was as good as I’ve seen since I’ve been at the club. It could’ve been any score, 2-0 was very fair on Barnsley.

“Again, we always want to improve, we always want to be better – can we be more ruthless in that first half and make it three, four, five.

“But I thought the players were absolutely amazing after a difficult game on Tuesday (against Bristol Rovers), physically.

“They came and just took the game straight form the off.”

On his side’s football in the first 45 minutes, Caldwell said: “Tactically, we changed, we built in a back four, we dropped our full-backs deeper, we asked a lot of questions of them when they tried to jump from full-back.

“The players carried out the gameplan to a letter. Their bravery, their understanding was absolutely sensational and we created chances from that.

“Scored two brilliant goals, could’ve scored more. Without a doubt it was excellent.

“Similarly, to Tuesday, we showed different qualities and had to really dig in and fight to see the game out.”

Barnsley head coach Neill Collins was unhappy with his side’s display.

He said: “I think we were off it in every aspect of the game. I don’t think there was one positive outside of Mael (De Gevigney).

“He kind of held us together in the first half in terms of showing that desire and battle to, despite how poor we were, hold us together.

“Outside of that we were devoid of energy, enthusiasm, quality. So, it was a very difficult first half to watch.”

On his side’s poor first-half performance, Collins said: “Today, it was just across the whole pitch, we just lacked intensity from the start.

“You’re asking me the reasons; I think we’ll look at a lot. Right now, still emotional and frustrated about it.

“I think there’s a lot we’ll need to just consider when we’re as poor as that.”

On players missing through injury and illness, Collins said: “You see the second half and the team showed the other night we’re still more than capable of winning games of football.

“So, I don’t think that is the sole reason. I think the team is more than capable, but I just don’t think we got that intensity and energy right from the start.

“I think a lot of our quality that we have comes from getting that part right.”