Home Sport

Matt Taylor hails Rovers’ first-half display and heaps praise on Chris Martin

By Press Association
Matt Taylor was pleased with Bristol Rovers’ first-half display (Aaron Chown/PA)
Matt Taylor was pleased with Bristol Rovers’ first-half display (Aaron Chown/PA)

Matt Taylor picked out Bristol Rovers’ first-half performance and the form of striker Chris Martin as the foundations for a first Sky Bet League One victory in five games.

Martin and Luke Thomas found the net inside the first quarter of the match to put the Pirates in control, and after Mark Harris had pulled one back, Harvey Vale sealed Rovers’ first win of 2024.

“We took responsibility and played forward more and got ourselves up the pitch,” said Taylor. “We know we’ve got enough quality if we’re there to hurt the opposition.

“So I was pleased with that start and then the goals were a bonus. Two really good goals (in the first half). Chris Martin’s in terms of a breakaway and a cross, and he’s in fantastic form at the moment.

“We spoke about Tuesday (defeat at home to Exeter) but we were missing key personnel. You just see a bit more life in that team today.

“You could just sense a bit more confidence in that whole back line on the back of the goalkeeper and those experienced defenders as well (James Wilson and George Friend returning from injury; Jed Ward starting his first league game this season),” Taylor added.

Oxford manager Des Buckingham also pinpointed the first half and the goals his side conceded, as the hosts got on top.

“First half we’ve given away two cheap goals and when you do that away from home it’s very difficult,” said Buckingham.

“We responded really well in the second half and the goalkeeper has picked up man of the match for them.

“We created the chances but just couldn’t get ourselves back in after getting the one and as we chased the game we left ourselves vulnerable. We need to be better,” he said.

Buckingham feels his team are hamstrung by having five important players in the treatment room, while the 38-year-old also hopes to add more new faces before the end of the January transfer window.

“It’s a tough ground to come to,” he said. “They went quite direct and we dealt with most of it but the two chances they did get they made the most of, the first from a very acute angle and the second from the edge of the box where we don’t quite get a foot on the ball.

“We’re limited at the moment in how we want to set up. I want to play with two wingers – we can’t quite do that – we’re still looking for one or two.

“If we can get them in before Tuesday night that will help us for then (against Portsmouth). If we can’t then the window is open until Thursday and it will be for next Saturday against Reading,” said Buckingham.