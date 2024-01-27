Mike Williamson has no complaints over MK Dons winning ugly against Gillingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mike Williamson has no complaints over MK Dons winning ugly against Gillingham

By Press Association
Mike Williamson’s MK Dons beat Gillingham at Stadium MK (Steven Paston/PA)
MK Dons manager Mike Williamson said he would not complain at his side winning ugly as they edged out Gillingham 2-1 in League Two.

The Gills set up in a low block at Stadium MK, keeping just over 30 per cent of possession and frustrating Williamson’s play-off chasers for 79 minutes.

MJ Williams broke through the rearguard 10 minutes from time before Alex Gilbey thumped in a second. Gills debutant Josh Walker got one back late on but it was not enough to avert a first league loss in five.

Williamson said: “I think everyone would like to stroke the ball around for 90 minutes and win comfortably, but we’ve got to respect the opposition and how good they are.

“I think we’ve rode our luck. They (Gillingham) missed a couple of chances today, but credit goes to how good the opposition is and the quality. You can see they’ve got a way of playing – and so have we.

“We had to be really patient and resilient in our focus and concentration and had to keep plugging away. If it didn’t come, it didn’t come, but we’ve got to make sure we do everything we possibly can.

“I thought for large portions of that, we controlled and looked comfortable. We’ve got belief in the boys and have got game changers and game winners.”

Despite MK Dons dominating possession, the best early chance came when Gillingham’s Oliver Hawkins was denied by home goalkeeper Filip Marschall.

Away goalkeeper Jake Turner made a strong save from MK’s Dan Kemp less than 20 seconds into the second half.

Gillingham then came close as debutant Walker saw a shot deflected over and Scott Malone headed over from close range.

But MK struck when the visitors were unable to clear and the ball fell for Williams to fire home from just outside the box.

Gilbey extended the hosts’ lead when he converted from Stephen Wearne’s cross, while Gillingham pulled a goal back when Walker bundled the ball home at a corner moments after the hosts’ second, but the visitors ran out of time to equalise.

Gills boss Stephen Clemence said: “I just felt in the technical area that we’ve just got to go and take one, two or three of those moments.

“I was really proud of large parts of the play, as we had to work really hard on how we were going to try and stop MK Dons and then how we were going to counter them and have an effect on the game.

“We’ve done so much of it really well. It’s just that final bit. I’m pleased with some parts of it but disappointed not to get the result. I want to win.”