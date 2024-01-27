I’d kiss him – Steve Evans hails ‘captain fantastic’ Carl Piergianni after win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I’d kiss him – Steve Evans hails ‘captain fantastic’ Carl Piergianni after win

By Press Association
Stevenage manager Steve Evans saw his side claim the points at Wigan (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Stevenage manager Steve Evans admitted he wanted to kiss Carl Piergianni after his captain’s vital goal helped to see off Wigan in a five-goal Sky Bet League One thriller.

The Latics had twice led through Josh Magennis (penalty) and Thelo Aasgaard, and held a 2-1 interval advantage.

But after Jamie Reid had found the first equaliser, Piergianni was on hand to head home midway through the second period to make it 2-2, before substitute Louis Thompson secured all three points in the last 10 minutes.

“The performance had to be great to win here, particularly as we have two big individual errors for their goal,” said Evans.

“What we said at half-time was we’re not going to change anything, we were in the game, and we would be sitting 1-0 up had we not done the individual errors.

“But the honesty and integrity we have in the dressing room, both lads walked in with their hands up and apologising to me and the staff and the group – which they didn’t need to do.

“In the second half, we fought our way back in and we dominated for long spells.

“They’re always threatening on the counter attack, but our ‘captain fantastic’ comes up with another brilliant header.

“He’s a man that…yes, I would kiss him! And he knows what I think of him.

“All the changes we made were to win the game, and I know a lot of clubs in that position would be trying to hang on to a point.

“But you’re always better trying to win a game and be prepared to lose it than not trying to win a football match.

“That’s why our supporters have travelled so far, to see us try to win a game, and that’s what we’ll always try to do.”

For Wigan boss Shaun Maloney, it was a frustrating afternoon as his side were unable to cope with Stevenage’s tactics.

“We didn’t defend our box anywhere near enough from the long balls and the set-plays, we struggled in both of those areas,” he said.

“Yeah it’s tough…it’s never nice to lose, and never nice to lose at home. It’s very disappointing.

“Stevenage are brilliant at what they do, they’re extremely competitive on and off the pitch, and I really respect what they do.

“We’ve had games this season when we’ve had 30 per cent possession and we’ve had to dig in, so I have no issue with the way Stevenage play.

“We’re trying to do things very differently, but there’s more than one way to win a game of football.

“A lot of teams in this league find it very hard to play against them, so I can’t be too angry at my players.

“I asked the players to play under big pressure, to try to control the game, and we did for large parts.

“But in the most important part of the game, defending our own box, we didn’t get right, and that’s the reason we got beat.

“We just have to remember these types of games, for the rest of this season and beyond.

“Because these are the types of games you have to win if you’re to have any chance of doing something – and I know we’re not in that position yet – and fighting for the top six.”