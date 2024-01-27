Ian Evatt: Bolton were back to their best at Carlisle

Ian Evatt is smitten again after Bolton turned on the style to climb back into the top two in Sky Bet League One.

First-half goals from Zac Ashworth and Paris Maghoma plus a stoppage-time double from Kyle Dempsey and debutant Nat Ogbeta saw Wanderers keep up the pressure on leaders Portsmouth.

“It looked like the team we have come to know and love,” purred boss Evatt as the Trotters avenged last October’s 3-1 defeat the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

“We looked back to ourselves and we could have had more. We are a hard team to contain when we do the things we are coached to do.

“We were incredible in the first half and waiting for the goals to go in.”

Evatt, however, was not entirely satisfied. He felt Jordan Gibson’s consolation should have been disallowed, claiming Carlisle took a throw to start the move from the wrong spot.

He also believed Bolton substitute Jon Dadi Bodvarsson’s goal at 2-1 was wrongly disallowed for offside.

“This is a tough place to come and so intimidating,” added Evatt. “I have been shouted and abused for 90 minutes but it’s part of the game and you’ve got to accept it.

“We were a little bit safe at the start of the second half, trying to protect something (the lead). That is not us.

“But their goal kick-started us back into life. We were ruthless and clinical in the last 10 minutes.”

On Ashworth’s first Football League goal, Evatt grinned: “Zac’s cross was amazing to start proceedings.

“It was off the shinpad. But the most important thing was he was in the right position and we found him in the correct way.

“Sometimes you deserve the luck you are given,” added the Wanderers chief.

Bolton looked set to move top of the table until Portsmouth squeezed home at Port Vale, while Carlisle dropped to bottom spot, only reprieved by Fleetwood’s failure to kill off Wycombe.

“There were lots of things that were wrong, in the first half in particular,” said Cumbrians manager Paul Simpson.

“We had a bit more energy in the second half with the changes we made and got a good goal from Jordan Gibson. But we didn’t do enough to go and get a second.

“The truth of it is we got what we deserved because they were the better side.

“It’s clear we don’t score enough goals, we haven’t retained the ball well enough and the goals are poor ones to give away.

“We have to do more than we are doing. We are showing we’re not doing enough.

“There were lots of things we didn’t do well enough from a group of players who I believe are better than they are showing.”