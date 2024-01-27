Karl Robinson reminds Salford players of standards despite win at Crewe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Karl Robinson reminds Salford players of standards despite win at Crewe

By Press Association
Karl Robinson remains unbeaten as Salford boss (Tim Goode/PA)
Karl Robinson remains unbeaten as Salford boss (Tim Goode/PA)

Karl Robinson feels Salford are still underachieving despite recording an impressive win at in-form Crewe.

The Ammies are unbeaten in four games since Robinson replaced Neil Wood and they proved too strong for an Alex side chasing a fifth consecutive win to maintain their promotion push in League Two.

The Railwaymen found Matt Smith almost unplayable on a day when the giant striker claimed the matchball, sealing his hat-trick with an 85th-minute winner to add to his second-half equaliser and an early opener.

But despite Robinson’s promising start to life in charge, the Salford boss let his players know he and the club have high standards.

He said: “Crewe are a really hard team to play against and we made changes at half-time that made a difference.

“I thought we dominated most of the game in the second half. If we can keep this going forward then we can make an impact.

“It’s about players playing at the level of performance we expect as we know we’ve got good players.

“But we are still underachieving and our league position shows that. The players have been good since I’ve come in and we have to carry that on.

“For us to come from behind and win here was good, a large part of our performance was very, very good.

“Salford came here last season and were 3-2 up and ended up losing 4-3.

“We didn’t come here to draw. Salford should be winning games and it is all about winning.”

Crewe led at half-time as goals from Aaron Rowe and Elliott Nevitt wiped out Smith’s fourth-minute opener.

But Smith responded with two more goals in the second half to take his tally for the campaign to 19.

Robinson said: “Matt has got to score goals. That is his job as it is the keeper’s to keep out goals.

“But when I spoke to the owners when I came in I knew I had a striker who was capable of scoring that many goals.

“He is that much of a threat and he’s shown that again and he’s paying the club back with the goals he gets.”

Crewe manager Lee Bell says his players quickly need to move on after a below-par display.

He said: “We were below our usual standards and this league can bite you if you are not at it.

“This has really got to sting us. I can’t fault the lads for what they were trying to achieve and they have outstanding character and belief, which we showed getting ourselves 2-1 ahead.

“But Matt Smith is hard to stop and while we did the work to do that he was the difference today.

“You expect us to cope with a game like this better, but you have to credit Salford for slowing the game down. We’ve had a really good run of results and we can’t let this knock us off track.

“It’s hard to take positives and I’m looking more at areas where we need to improve.

“But Elliott Nevitt was a real threat again and his overall attacking performance is getting better week in and week out.”