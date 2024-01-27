Daniel Farke says Leeds do things ‘the hard way’ after FA Cup draw with Plymouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Daniel Farke says Leeds do things ‘the hard way’ after FA Cup draw with Plymouth

By Press Association
Daniel Farke (Tim Markland/PA)
Daniel Farke (Tim Markland/PA)

Leeds boss Daniel Farke admitted his side does things “the hard way” after being held to a 1-1 draw by Plymouth at Elland Road in the FA Cup.

Jaidon Anthony’s brilliant solo effort gave Leeds a half-time lead, but they failed to cash in on long spells of dominance and face a fourth-round replay at Home Park after Adam Randell’s equaliser.

Farke, whose side are challenging for automatic promotion in the Sky Bet Championship, said: “This league is relentless. We play so many games, one more game won’t kill us. I don’t think it will have a major effect.

“It’s a bit annoying because we could have done with a proper weekend off after the Bristol (City) game (next weekend) – the players would have deserved it.

“But we are Leeds United and we never go the easy way, we go the hard way. If you want to celebrate something in the league or cup, it never comes easy like a gift and we have to accept it.”

Anthony celebrated his stunning opener by paying tribute to his mother Donna, who died last week, by lifting his shirt to reveal the words ‘Rest in Perfect Peace Mum’ on his vest.

Farke said of the winger, who joined Leeds on loan from Bournemouth in September: “Obviously a big moment for him and I’m delighted for him because it was a goal full of quality.

“He’s shown what he’s all about as a player. Good technique, great finish, especially when he cuts inside, he’s so dangerous.

“It meant so much to him. You could feel it in the stadium. It’s not been the easiest few days for him and not for us as a group.

“It would have been even better if it was the decisive goal and he would be more in the spotlight, but nevertheless he was there with a crucial and top-class goal and an all-round good performance.”

Plymouth are unbeaten in four games under boss Ian Foster, who replaced Steven Schumacher at the start of this month, and have lost only once in their last 10 matches in all competitions.

Foster said: “We’re in the hat. Home Park is a difficult place to come for anybody and if we play like we did in the second half, we’ll fancy our chances.

“We know we’re rubbing shoulders with clubs like Leeds United, but we’re doing that on merit and we’ll make it as difficult for them as possible when they come down.”

Foster, whose side had three chances on target, added: “The positives of the first half were we dug in when it was very difficult, but the transition from first half to second-half performance was really pleasing.”