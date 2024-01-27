Daniel Farke says Leeds do things ‘the hard way’ after FA Cup draw with Plymouth

Leeds boss Daniel Farke admitted his side does things “the hard way” after being held to a 1-1 draw by Plymouth at Elland Road in the FA Cup.

Jaidon Anthony’s brilliant solo effort gave Leeds a half-time lead, but they failed to cash in on long spells of dominance and face a fourth-round replay at Home Park after Adam Randell’s equaliser.

Farke, whose side are challenging for automatic promotion in the Sky Bet Championship, said: “This league is relentless. We play so many games, one more game won’t kill us. I don’t think it will have a major effect.

“It’s a bit annoying because we could have done with a proper weekend off after the Bristol (City) game (next weekend) – the players would have deserved it.

“But we are Leeds United and we never go the easy way, we go the hard way. If you want to celebrate something in the league or cup, it never comes easy like a gift and we have to accept it.”

Anthony celebrated his stunning opener by paying tribute to his mother Donna, who died last week, by lifting his shirt to reveal the words ‘Rest in Perfect Peace Mum’ on his vest.

Farke said of the winger, who joined Leeds on loan from Bournemouth in September: “Obviously a big moment for him and I’m delighted for him because it was a goal full of quality.

“He’s shown what he’s all about as a player. Good technique, great finish, especially when he cuts inside, he’s so dangerous.

“It meant so much to him. You could feel it in the stadium. It’s not been the easiest few days for him and not for us as a group.

“It would have been even better if it was the decisive goal and he would be more in the spotlight, but nevertheless he was there with a crucial and top-class goal and an all-round good performance.”

Plymouth are unbeaten in four games under boss Ian Foster, who replaced Steven Schumacher at the start of this month, and have lost only once in their last 10 matches in all competitions.

Foster said: “We’re in the hat. Home Park is a difficult place to come for anybody and if we play like we did in the second half, we’ll fancy our chances.

“We know we’re rubbing shoulders with clubs like Leeds United, but we’re doing that on merit and we’ll make it as difficult for them as possible when they come down.”

Foster, whose side had three chances on target, added: “The positives of the first half were we dug in when it was very difficult, but the transition from first half to second-half performance was really pleasing.”