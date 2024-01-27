Gelson Dala double sends Angola into Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Gelson Dala double sends Angola into Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals

By Press Association
Angola celebrated another memorable performance as they reached the last eight in the Ivory Coast (Themba Hadebe/AP)
Angola celebrated another memorable performance as they reached the last eight in the Ivory Coast (Themba Hadebe/AP)

Angola beat Namibia 3-0 to reach the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations after both sides finished with 10 men in Bouake.

The Black Antelopes, who won Group D, looked to have made the worst possible start when goalkeeper Neblu was shown a red card for handball outside the area in the 17th minute.

Angola, though, took the lead in the 38th minute through Gelson Dala.

Namibia, through to the knockout stages for the first time after finishing among the best third-placed teams, then found themselves also down to 10 men when defender Lubeni Haukongo was sent off for a second caution five minutes before half-time.

Dala nodded in a second for Angola ahead of the break, with Al Ittihad forward Mabululu scoring a third in the 66th minute to secure a place in the last eight.

Namibia’s hopes of further progress in the tournament appeared to have been lifted earlier when Bethuel Muzeu raced clear and tried to lob the advancing goalkeeper, who palmed the ball away clearly outside his area.

Despite the setback of Neblu’s red card – Signori Antonio came on in goal, replacing midfielder Estrela – it was Angola who got themselves in front when Dala tucked home a cross from Fredy.

Namibia defender Haukongo then collected a second caution for a foul on Mabululu as he broke clear.

Angola struck again just a couple of minutes after as Dala headed in a second from Fredy’s free-kick.

Angola’s Gelson Dala celebrates after scoring
Gelson Dala struck twice for Angola as they booked a place in the quarter-finals (Themba Hadebe/AP)

Early in the second half, Brave Warriors captain Peter Shalulile fired over before Angola scored a third in the 66th minute following a swift counter-attack.

Fredy picked up a loose pass on the edge of Angola’s area and the ball eventually found its way through to Mabululu, who cut back on to his right foot and curled a shot into the far corner.

Shalulile saw a header drop just wide before Angola substitute Zito Luvumbo hit the crossbar during stoppage time as Pedro Goncalves’ side progressed to the last eight.