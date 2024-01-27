Equatorial Guinea looking to build on Ivory Coast upset with Guinea scalp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Equatorial Guinea looking to build on Ivory Coast upset with Guinea scalp

By Press Association
Equatorial Guinea’s head coach Juan Micha believes humility is the key to his side’s success at the Africa Cup of Nations (Sunday Alamba/AP)
Equatorial Guinea boss Juan Micha believes his side can continue surprising people at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The team known as ‘National Thunder’ caused an AFCON storm by beating hosts Ivory Coast 4-0 to top Group A.

While Ivory Coast dropped to third spot to set up a daunting last-16 tie against reigning champions Senegal, Equatorial Guinea will meet Guinea in Abidjan on Sunday.

Micha said: “With our humility, we made the effort to reach as far as possible against the big teams. We are a humble family who work every day to improve.

“We are working to reach the level of the big guys and we will approach the match like any other, respecting our opponent.

“We want to believe in ourselves and try to win every time.

“We are in the round of 16, we have to go there with certainty and confidence. I hope this match will be in our favour.”

On the Ivory Coast victory, which shook African football the length and breadth of the continent, Micha added: “We must forget this match and plan for the rest of the competition.

Emilio Nsue has scored five goals at the Africa Cup of Nations for Equatorial Guinea (Sunday Alamba/AP)

“Equatorial Guinea was not the favourite at the start. We are working seriously because this match will not be easy for us.

“We have already forgotten the euphoria after the victory against Ivory Coast, we have to fight again to go ahead and qualify for the quarter-finals.”

Equatorial Guinea drew 1-1 with Nigeria and beat Guinea-Bissau 4-2 before dismantling Ivory Coast.

Veteran captain Emilio Nsue has scored five of their nine goals and is among the leading contenders for the Golden Boot.

Ndaye Mulamba holds the record of nine goals in one AFCON for Zaire in 1974.

Equatorial Guinea players celebrate during their 4-0 victory over tournament hosts (Sunday Alamba/AP)

Guinea finished third in Group C behind Senegal and Cameroon and have been caught up in a reported bonus row.

But head coach Kaba Diawara said at his pre-match press conference: “We have worked on the tactics to put in place, we are ready.

“We are professionals, we remain focused on the match against Equatorial Guinea.

“The bounty story? We focus on the pitch, not what happens off it. Everyone is there, if we win, it will be the first time in our history to win a direct elimination match.

“We are on a mission and the responsibility we have, the players know it, the staff too.”