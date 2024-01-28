Maidstone goalkeeper Lucas Covolan eyes Championship move after FA Cup heroics

Maidstone goalkeeper Lucas Covolan is eyeing a move to the Sky Bet Championship after a “normal day at the office” in the club’s historic 2-1 win at Ipswich.

National League South club Maidstone produced one of the FA Cup’s greatest upsets on Saturday after goals from Lamar Reynolds and Sam Corne in Suffolk.

Covolan also starred at Portman Road as Maidstone lost the shot count 38-2, but had their former Brazil Under-20 goalkeeper to thank following a string of excellent saves.

It helped Maidstone become only the 11th non-league club to reach the fifth round in what was their seventh tie in this season’s competition.

“It’s a normal day at the office isn’t it,” Covolan told BBC One.

“I had a great game and I am so happy I could help my team-mates. Here we go, we’re in the hat again and I am so proud of the team.

“Hopefully I can get a move now to the Championship as well!

“What we have achieved now is something unbelievable. To be in the last 16 teams in England, it’s brilliant, just brilliant.

“Credit to all the fans, all the team performance. Everyone was cramping up at the end, but we kept fighting, bodies on the line and everything. What a great day.”

Before kick-off 98 places separated the teams and Ipswich could have been 3-0 up inside 11 minutes, but Jeremy Sarmiento and Omari Hutchinson hit the post, while Covolan denied Hutchinson and Nathan Broadhead.

Further saves from Covolan thwarted Hutchinson and Sam Morsy before Reynolds sent the 4,472-travelling fans into pandemonium with a superb chip in the 43rd minute.

Ipswich did finally beat Covolan 11 minutes after half-time when Sarmiento rolled into the bottom corner, but Corne put George Elokobi’s side back in front with 66 minutes on the clock after another fine breakaway goal.

All eyes were on whether the sixth-tier outfit could hold on and Covolan ensured they did with a sensational save to deny Conor Chaplin following a corner with six minutes left.

It resulted in jubilant scenes at full-time, with Covolan tearful after an eventful career that has seen him score in the National League play-off final for Torquay in 2021, but suffer with depression during a spell at Port Vale.

The 32-year-old added: “It means a lot. I just want to thank my whole family, my wife and everybody that’s been supporting us.

“It means so much because my career in the last few years was not very good and now all the bad parts of the career comes in my head and we produce this.

“It’s unreal. It was very, very good.”

Ipswich captain Morsy urged his team to bounce back as quickly as possible in their bid for promotion after he acknowledged the day belonged to Maidstone.

“We have to look at it and things we can work on because ultimately we didn’t do enough to win the game,” Morsy told Town TV.

“Sometimes it is the other team’s day.

“We haven’t had many disappointing days but sometimes in football it can happen.”