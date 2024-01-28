Bubista taking nothing for granted as Cape Verde face Mauritania in last 16

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bubista taking nothing for granted as Cape Verde face Mauritania in last 16

By Press Association
Cape Verde beat Ghana and Mozambique (Themba Hadebe/AP)
Cape Verde coach Bubista is taking nothing for granted when they face fellow underdogs Mauritania in the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Both countries were surprise qualifiers from the group stage, with Cape Verde beating Ghana and Mozambique and earning a draw with Egypt.

Mauritania, meanwhile, finished third in Group D courtesy of a shock win over Algeria.

Bubista, speaking at his pre-match press conference, said: “Mauritania is a difficult opponent. This team showed cohesion and quality.

“Their victory against Algeria was well deserved. They have a solid defence. This is going to be a very tactical encounter and we will have to play our cards well and not falter.”

Former Manchester United striker Bebe scored one of the goals of the tournament with a long-range free-kick against Mozambique.

He said: “We are aware of the importance of these matches. For us, this is something unique. We are focused on the same goal, we just have victory in sight.”

Mauritania coach Amir Abdou hopes to capitalise on Cape Verde’s attacking instincts.

“Cape Verde is an attractive team,” he said. “They score a lot of goals and concede too, which is a loophole we will try to use. I have a competitive group and I know we are capable of anything.”