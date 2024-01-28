Man Utd survive scare in Wales, Liverpool win easy and trouble at Hawthorns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man Utd survive scare in Wales, Liverpool win easy and trouble at Hawthorns

By Press Association
Antony’s first goal of the season put Manchester United back in front at Newport. (Nick Potts/PA)
Erik ten Hag’s blushes were spared as Manchester United edged out Newport in the FA Cup fourth round on a day when crowd trouble marred the Black Country derby.

United raced into a two-goal lead at Rodney Parade as Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo struck inside the opening 13 minutes.

Sky Bet League Two side Newport battled back as a long-range deflected Bryn Morris effort halved the deficit before the break and Will Evans levelled two minutes after the restart.

But a strong United side fought back as Antony’s first goal of the season and a stoppage-time Rasmus Hojlund effort earned a 4-2 win.

Stewards attempt to apprehend fans as they enter the pitch during the FA Cup fourth round match at The Hawthorns
The Football Association has launched a swift investigation as play was suspended during Wolves’ visit to rivals West Brom.

Play at The Hawthorns was stopped for more than half an hour after ugly scenes broke out in the stands and fans spilled onto the pitch.

West Midlands Police confirmed two arrests were made following the second-half disorder and one person was taken to hospital with head injuries.

Once play got back under way, Matheus Cunha’s goal secured a 2-0 win for the visitors after Pedro Neto had broken the deadlock in the first half.

Liverpool eventually cruised to a 5-2 victory over Norwich in their first outing since manager Jurgen Klopp announced he was stepping down at the end of the season.

Curtis Jones headed the Premier League leaders in front before Norwich levelled out of nowhere through Ben Gibson, only for Darwin Nunez to restore the Reds’ advantage.

Jurgen Klopp was in the dugout for the first time since announcing his plans to leave Liverpool in the summer
Diogo Jota and Virgil van Dijk pulled Liverpool further clear and Ryan Gravenberch wrapped up the win after a stunning Borja Sainz effort had given the Canaries slim hope of a comeback.

United will face the winner of the replay between Bristol City and Nottingham Forest in the next round, while Wolves host Brighton.

Meanwhile, Liverpool welcome either Watford or Southampton – who drew 1-1 at Vicarage Road after Stuart Armstrong’s late leveller for Saints cancelled out Matheus Martins’ fifth-minute free-kick.