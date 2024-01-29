Football rumours: Mikel Arteta on shortlist for Barcelona hotseat

What the papers say

A game of managerial musical chairs is underway as big vacancies open up at the end of the season. Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta is on Barcelona’s three-man shortlist to replace Xavi, according to The Sun via Spanish reporter Gerard Romero, alongside departing Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Germany boss Julian Nagelsman.

Nat Phillips during a loan spell at Celtic (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips is attracting attention from Championship clubs. Cardiff, Blackburn and Leeds are all interested in the 26-year-old, according to the Daily Mail.

West Ham are still hopeful of securing a January deal with FC Nordsjaelland for Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Osman, according to The Sun. The Hammers have had one £15million bid rejected by the Danish club.

Bruno Guimares’ stay at Newcastle could be entering its final few months. The Daily Mirror reports Paris St. Germain are confident of signing the Brazil midfielder, 26.

Social media round-up

⚪️🔴 Understand Sunderland consider Jack Clarke not for sale in the January transfer window. Formal proposal from Italy worth €16m package has been rejected yesterday. Price in the summer likely to be around €30m… but #SAFC plan to keep Clarke if they get promoted. pic.twitter.com/OkfxYmnAJk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 28, 2024

Liverpool need to replace Jorg Schmadtke as sporting director – and they're interested in Bournemouth's technical director ⬇️https://t.co/R9VO7Z7Da0 pic.twitter.com/wbfFAvfka3 — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) January 28, 2024

Players to watch

Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite (left) and Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta (PA)

Jean-Philippe Mateta: Bayern Leverkusen are weighing up a move for Crystal Palace’s French striker, 26, according to The Sun.

Daiki Hashioka: Luton are discussing a deal for the Japan full-back, 24, with Belgian club Sint-Truiden, reports The Daily Telegraph.