Wolves star Matheus Cunha admits violent scenes were hard to watch at West Brom

By Press Association
Matheus Cunha scored Wolves’ second goal at West Brom before the game was overshadowed by crowd violence (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Goalscorer Matheus Cunha admitted it was difficult to watch the violent scenes that marred Wolves’ FA Cup win at West Brom unfold.

Cunha had just scored what proved Wolves’ decisive second goal in their 2-0 win at the Hawthorns on Sunday when trouble broke out in the stands.

The ugly disturbances that followed led to a delay of more than half an hour before the game could be restarted and the final 12 minutes played.

Police try to deal with crowd trouble at West Brom v Wolves
The game was held up for more than 30 minutes as police tried to contain the trouble (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Police confirmed arrests were made and one person was taken to hospital with head injuries.

Brazilian Cunha told the club’s official website: “It was hard because you see children cry and things like that. You never want something like this.

“It was a little more calm to go to the dressing room and take a little bit of time.

“The most important thing is everyone is safe. The guy we saw some photos of, I hope he gets well.”

In terms of the match itself, Premier League Wolves had coped well with the fiery atmosphere inside the ground.

Their Sky Bet Championship rivals took the game to them early on, but failed to take their opportunities and were punished by Pedro Neto before the break.

The Baggies responded but Cunha wrapped up a first Wolves win at the ground since 1996 soon after Brandon Thomas-Asante had scooped a good chance to equalise over the bar.

Pedro Neto
Pedro Neto was also on the scoresheet for Wolves (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Gary O’Neil’s side will now host Brighton in the fifth round.

Cunha said: “It was not only me that put our name in history. All the team did. I’m very proud of the guys, they played incredibly well.

“It was 2-0, another clean sheet. Neto scored, I scored. We need to enjoy that and keep on winning.

“I’m incredibly happy here. I love this team, I love the city. We need to keep going.”