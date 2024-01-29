Young Sheffield Wednesday fan praised for Kasey Palmer gift after racism claim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Young Sheffield Wednesday fan praised for Kasey Palmer gift after racism claim

By Press Association
Coventry’s Kasey Palmer received a hamper from a young Sheffield Wednesday fan prior to kick-off in Friday night’s replay at Hillsborough (Martin Rickett/PA)
A young Sheffield Wednesday fan has been praised after he used money he had received for Christmas to buy a hamper of sweets for Coventry midfielder Kasey Palmer.

Palmer has alleged he was racially abused during the Sky Bet Championship meeting between the sides at Hillsborough on January 20.

Eleven-year-old Wednesday supporter Cole was upset by what happened and felt moved to act. He sought advice from the anti-discrimination educational charity, Show Racism The Red Card, and used Christmas money he had been given to put together the hamper, which was made by his mum Cheryl Scrafield.

The hamper was presented to Palmer before the teams met again in the FA Cup fourth round last Friday.

Cole spoke to Palmer as he came off the pitch following his pre-match warm-up, saying what had happened in the first game was “just horrible”.

Palmer told Cole he appreciated his kind words and embraced Cole and his mum Cheryl.

Cole also told Palmer he had bought him on FIFA, to which Palmer asked: “Am I good on FIFA though?”

Palmer also signed Cole’s matchday programme. Holding on to the hamper loaded with chocolate bars, Palmer joked: “I can’t go back into the changing room with this, I might get in trouble!”

Coventry players took the knee before kick-off in their FA Cup tie against Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend
Coventry players took the knee before kick-off in their FA Cup tie against Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend (Martin Rickett/PA)

Coventry posted Cole’s gesture of goodwill on their X account, and the gesture was welcomed by Sky Blues fans who praised him for showing “maturity beyond his years”.

There were also calls for Cole and his mum to be invited to the replay at Coventry, and for Cole to be given a standing ovation by the home crowd.

Coventry’s players took the knee in support of Palmer prior to kick-off in Friday’s match, which finished 1-1. Booing towards Palmer could be heard from a section of Owls fans during the match.

Last Thursday a man was arrested in relation to the racist abuse towards Palmer.