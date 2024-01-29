Luton’s Tom Lockyer ‘a bit disconnected’ from football following cardiac arrest

Luton captain Tom Lockyer had an emotional reunion with his team-mates on Monday and admitted to feeling “disconnected” with the football world following his cardiac arrest last month.

The 29-year-old visited the club’s Brache training ground for the first time since an on-pitch collapse during the Hatters’ game against Bournemouth on December 16 left him hospitalised for five days.

He was fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator before being discharged and he revealed he has since been spending time resting and doing jigsaws, as well as a spot of DIY.

Great to see you, skipper! 🤝 pic.twitter.com/VqaOV99495 — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) January 29, 2024

Lockyer relished being back among his team-mates, and was first greeted by great friend Carlton Morris, but confessed he is missing the everyday buzz of being a professional footballer.

“I’ve really enjoyed coming in and seeing all the lads. I haven’t seen them since what happened, so it’s really nice to see them all and be back in the building,” Lockyer told the club website.

“It makes you miss it. Being away, you almost get a bit disconnected from the football world because it is unique and different than anything else you do.

“Being so active for all my life, not just football but everything else in general, to then be told you can’t really do anything has been quite difficult. I’ve been trying to find things to do in the days.

“I’ve got a couple of Harry Potter jigsaws but I think the Lego is my favourite. Just anything to try to keep me busy. I’m a bit of a handyman, if you need a wonky shelf or a wonky picture frame (fixing), I’m your man.”

Lockyer receives treatment after suffering a cardiac arrest (Steven Paston/PA)

Lockyer will be cheering on Luton from the sidelines when they return to Premier League action against Brighton on Tuesday at Kenilworth Road.

The Wales defender was filmed shaking hands and hugging various team-mates and club staff on Monday morning before watching on as they went about a few drills in front of the cameras.

“It was amazing to see him back,” manager Rob Edwards said. “We had a really good morning seeing him around the place.

“We handed out the debut Premier League balls with (former managers) John Still and Mick Harford. It was a nice presentation; it was a special moment and great to see.

“I managed to hold it together but it was emotional. It’s been a really difficult time for his family first and foremost, but for us it was great to see him.

“He’s an unbelievably brave man and someone who has an unbelievable handle over all of it. I wouldn’t be how he is.

You have been missed, Locks! 🧡 pic.twitter.com/rEa3jQ8OlP — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) January 29, 2024

“He’s such an impressive and focused person. There’s a rehabilitation process but he’s taking it slowly, he’s got a baby on the way and that’s his main focus.”

Luton host the Seagulls knowing victory could lift them out of the relegation zone depending on how Everton, one point clear, fare against Fulham.

Luton, who left it until second-half stoppage time to beat the Toffees in their dramatic fourth-round FA Cup clash on Saturday, will have that contest’s winning goal-scorer Cauley Woodrow at their disposal despite the forward breaking his hand in the victory.

Gabe Osho returns after missing that match with injury, while Edwards will also have Jordan Clark back at his disposal after the winger served a suspension.