Man United ‘very disappointed’ as Aston Villa punishment leads to Conti Cup exit By Press Association January 29 2024, 5:51pm January 29 2024, 5:51pm Share Man United ‘very disappointed’ as Aston Villa punishment leads to Conti Cup exit Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4880997/man-united-very-disappointed-as-aston-villa-punishment-leads-to-conti-cup-exit/ Copy Link Aston Villa fielded an ineligible player, Noelle Maritz, in the Conti Cup (Mike Egerton/PA) Manchester United have questioned the decision by an independent tribunal to allow Aston Villa to continue in the Conti Cup despite fielding an ineligible player. Villa admitted the charge after Noelle Maritz came on as a substitute in their 7-0 win over Sunderland, despite having played for Arsenal in a previous round. The tribunal decided to deduct Villa’s three points and award the game to Sunderland, with the consequence that United lose their status as one of two best runners-up. Our response to today's FA announcement.#MUWomen || #ContiCup— Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) January 29, 2024 United said in a statement: “We are very disappointed with this outcome, and do not understand its rationale. “We feel that it undermines the integrity of the competition, and of the women’s game.” The decision means that Sunderland finish as Group A winners, with Villa assuming one of the two best runners-up positions alongside Tottenham.