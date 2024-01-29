Yan Dhanda signs pre-contract to join Hearts in summer from Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Yan Dhanda signs pre-contract to join Hearts in summer from Ross County

By Press Association
Yan Dhanda has impressed Hearts while playing for County (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Ross County midfielder Yan Dhanda will be playing for Hearts next season after agreeing a pre-contract to join the Tynecastle club in the summer.

The 25-year-old’s Staggies deal expires at the end of the current campaign and the Jambos have moved quickly to secure his services.

Hearts are exploring the possibility of striking a deal to bring Dhanda to Edinburgh before the transfer window closes this week.

That scenario looks unlikely, however, as the Staggies – currently 11th in the cinch Premiership – are keen to keep hold of their playmaker for the remainder of the season to help them fight against relegation.

County chief executive Steven Ferguson has been quoted in local media in the Highlands as saying it will take “a spectacular offer” to land the former Swansea player this month.

Dhanda, who spent five years in Liverpool’s youth system, joined the Dingwall club from the Swans at the start of last season and has become a key player, scoring eight goals in 62 appearances.

The most recent of those strikes came against Hearts when he curled home a magnificent free-kick in a 2-2 draw at Tynecastle a month ago.

Hearts – who have been linked with a move for Livingston left-back James Penrice – have already signed right-back Dexter Lembikisa on loan for the remainder of the season, while they are still hoping Charlton will sanction a loan deal for midfielder Scott Fraser.

The in-form Jambos are 10 points clear in third place and firmly on course to qualify for Europe in Steven Naismith’s first full season in charge.