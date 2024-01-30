Everton’s appeal against 10-point penalty to be heard this week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Everton’s appeal against 10-point penalty to be heard this week

By Press Association
Everton were sanctioned for breaches of Premier League financial rules (Nick Potts/PA)
Everton were sanctioned for breaches of Premier League financial rules (Nick Potts/PA)

Everton’s appeal against a 10-point penalty imposed for breaches of Premier League financial rules is being heard this week, the PA news agency understands.

The club were sanctioned by an independent commission in November after being found to have exceeded permitted losses under the league’s profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) in the three seasons up to 2021-22, but immediately indicated they would appeal.

It is understood the appeal hearing before an independent commission will run until the end of the week, with the expectation that the outcome of the appeal is known before the end of February.

The outcome of the appeal could also have a direct impact on a second PSR complaint the club are facing which was laid on January 15. That complaint covers an assessment period that ends with the 2022-23 season.

Under a new expedited process to deal with PSR breaches which was agreed by top-flight clubs last summer, an independent commission hearing into the second PSR complaint must conclude no later than 12 weeks after the complaint was laid, which would be early April.

Everton described the initial 10-point penalty as “wholly disproportionate”.

The independent commission’s written reasons stated the club’s overspend “was the result of Everton irresponsibly taking a chance that things would turn out positively”. The PSR breach was described as “serious” and warranting “a significant penalty”.

Nottingham Forest were also referred to an independent commission over a PSR breach on January 15.