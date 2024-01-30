Dwain Chambers, 45, and Gladiators star Nitro enter UK Indoor Championships

Dwain Chambers is set to compete in the UK Indoor Championships at the age of 45 and could come up against Gladiators star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey.

Both men are entered in the 60 metres for the event at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham from February 17-18.

Chambers, who qualified by running 6.81 seconds at a meet in Lee Valley earlier this year, won the world indoor title in 2010 after serving a two-year ban for doping.

Dwain Chambers during the men’s 100m heats during day one of the Muller British Athletics Championships in Manchester in 2021 (Martin Rickett/PA)

He announced his retirement in 2017 but competed in the national indoor championships in 2019, reaching the semi-finals before being disqualified for a false start.

Chambers returned the following year and finished last in his semi-final after coming through the heats.

Aikines-Aryeetey took gold in the 100m and 200m in the World Youth Championships in 2005 and has won numerous relay medals at senior level.

Who’s ready for two more brand new Gladiators? Welcome to the team… DIAMOND (6ft bodybuilder Livi Sheldon) and NITRO (Team GB sprinter Harry Aikines Aryeetey) 🙌 #Gladiators #GladiatorsReady pic.twitter.com/NwjfsxA432 — Gladiators (@GladiatorsTV) May 19, 2023

The 35-year-old has entered the indoor championships on the back of his appearance as Nitro in the BBC’s remake of Gladiators.

The qualifying time for the World Indoor Championships, which take place in Glasgow in March, is 6.58secs.