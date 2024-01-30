Alastair Johnston continues to be impressed by Rangers boss Philippe Clement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alastair Johnston continues to be impressed by Rangers boss Philippe Clement

By Press Association
Rangers manager Philippe Clement making his mark at Ibrox (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Rangers manager Philippe Clement making his mark at Ibrox (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Alastair Johnston has become “more and more convinced” about Philippe Clement since the Belgian came through a Rangers interrogation to become manager.

The 49-year-old former Genk, Club Brugge and Monaco boss was one of several potential candidates who threw their hats in the ring last October when Michael Beale departed the Govan club.

After impressing the Ibrox board to earn a deal until the summer of 2027, Clement has rejuvenated the Light Blues and their supporters.

The Viaplay Cup returned to Ibrox for the first time since 2011 with a 1-0 win over Aberdeen in the Hampden Park final in December, a place in the last 16 of the Europa League was secured and the Gers continue to chase down cinch Premiership leaders Celtic, currently sitting five points behind with a game in hand.

Rangers non-executive director and former Gers chairman Johnston, 75, who is based in the USA, told the PA news agency that Clement stood up to some severe scrutiny before he took charge but the appointment is looking increasingly positive.

He said: “The process Philippe had to go through before he joined the club, before we signed off on him was probably as thorough as I’ve ever experienced.

“We can’t deny that there has maybe been a couple of short-sighted decisions in the past, but this time we all had a chance to participate at the board level.

“From my standpoint, it’s my way of doing things. I don’t interview people. I interrogate them.

“That can sometimes be a fairly, in-your-face experience.

“It was a very healthy, very candid, two-way conversation. He correlated his expectations and ambitions with Rangers and we found out he does his homework carefully with respect to what the expectations were for Rangers as well as what the limitations were, and that was a big tick mark.

“Since my first engagement with him, albeit the first one was on Zoom because of geographical reasons, I’ve been with him quite a lot personally.

“I was there for the first several games and with every day that went by, I became more and more convinced that we’ve done the right thing.

“It seems like it’s been there for a long, long time. From the board’s perspective, the fact that he’s done what he has done in a relatively short period of time, makes it even more impressive.

“We’re playing a little bit of catch up right now, but we are very appreciative that most of the supporters are giving us a chance. If we don’t deliver in the long term then we will hear about it.

“But at this point in time, all I can say is I’ve got a lot of confidence. But it’s football. We are not in there with any guarantees, on or off the field.

“I’ve been around a long time and know that in football you’re only as good as your next result. So I’m never ever going to be presumptuous.”