Kwame Thomas strikes late as Aldershot deny Wealdstone in six-goal thriller

Kwame Thomas scored a last-gasp equaliser as Aldershot squandered a two-goal lead before coming back to draw 3-3 with Wealdstone.

Aldershot opened the scoring in the 20th minute when Josh Stokes slipped through to Jack Barham, who coolly slotted past Marcus Dewhurst to make it 1-0.

The Shots doubled their advantage four minutes later when captain Lorent Tolaj collected a pass from Ryan Glover before tucking into the corner.

The hosts responded with two goals in a matter of minutes just after the half-hour mark, Sean Adarkwa with the first before Nathan Ferguson coolly finished beyond Jordi van Stappershoef.

Wealdstone completed the turnaround two minutes after the break when Michael Obiero spotted Van Stappershoef off his line and looped a clever finish over the keeper – and were on their way to victory until Thomas headed home in injury time.