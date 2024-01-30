Elgin claim comeback win over relegation rivals Clyde

Elgin earned an important three points in the fight for cinch League Two safety as they came from behind to beat bottom side Clyde 2-1.

Clyde – who now sit seven points from safety – hit the front in the seventh minute when Liam Scullion’s volley deflected into the back of the net.

City equalised two minutes later through Russell Dingwall and Elgin found the winner in the 79th minute when Jake Dolzanski tapped home from a rebound.

Blair Henderson scored a hat-trick as Spartans moved up to third with a comprehensive 3-0 win over East Fife.

Henderson scored two goals in the opening 12 minutes of the second half and rounded off his treble when he finished emphatically with five minutes to go.