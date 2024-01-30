Simon Weaver and Harrogate enjoy another ‘good journey home’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Simon Weaver and Harrogate enjoy another ‘good journey home’

By Press Association
Simon Weaver’s side earned an eighth away win of the League Two season (Mike Egerton/PA)
Simon Weaver’s side earned an eighth away win of the League Two season (Mike Egerton/PA)

Simon Weaver was delighted as his Harrogate side recorded their first ever win at Sutton with a 2-1 victory.

Jack Muldoon’s second-half brace did the damage at Gander Green Lane. Ryan Jackson scored late on for the relegation-threatened hosts, but it proved too little too late as Harrogate travelled home with an eighth away league win this season – the most in the division.

“It’s a very satisfying result for us,” admitted Weaver.

“We’ve had some hard times here. (Ex-Sutton manager) Matt Gray’s team, when he was here and whenever we played them, got the better of us. To turn the tables tonight was satisfying.

“Another three points have lifted us again and it’s a good journey home.

“I thought it was a deserved win. I thought it was a tight game. We did well to get into a 2-0 lead and despite a couple of opportunities they had, I thought we tried to play some good football.

“When we did, we cut through and two fantastic goals like that made it so we did deserve the win.

“We would like to keep building. We have to stay level-headed but there’s a desire to keep improving with each and every one of us.

“Away from home is never going to be easy when you’re a club of this size and it’s been proven over the last couple of years. But these players have grown in stature and are able to handle these situations.”

Steve Morison’s Us are winless in their last six and have won just once in 13 league games.

And Morison, whose side are seven points off safety, said: “I’m disappointing with the goals Harrogate scored, but we’re not here to dig people out. We’re here to stay positive, we know what we’ve got to do.

“It’s a big ask, but we’re working very hard every single day to give ourselves the best opportunity to stay up.

“We’ve got 17 games left, it’s not over. It’s nowhere near over. We’ve got to start winning some games.”

The hosts were made to rue their missed chances after hitting the woodwork twice.

And Morison added: “We’ve created more chances than we have done all season and still lost the game so it’s very frustrating.

“I thought we were excellent for the first half-hour and we couldn’t get the goal. We should have been 1-0 in the second half before they go and score. That’s football.

“We should have been winning and we weren’t. The (half-time) changes worked. It’s frustrating because you should be leading the game and you find yourselves 2-0 down very quickly.”