We were our own worst enemy – Mark Robins rues end to Coventry winning run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

We were our own worst enemy – Mark Robins rues end to Coventry winning run

By Press Association
Mark Robins’ side were held by Bristol City (Martin Rickett/PA)
Mark Robins’ side were held by Bristol City (Martin Rickett/PA)

Mark Robins admitted Coventry dropped below the standards they have set as their three-match winning run in the Championship came to an end with a 2-2 draw against Bristol City.

Tatsuhiro Sakamoto gave the Sky Blues the lead against the run of play before goals from Rob Dickie and Nahki Wells put the visitors ahead with seven minutes remaining.

But just two minutes later Max O’Leary spilled Liam Kitching’s shot and Ellis Simms was on hand to tap in the equaliser.

Robins said: “Look, we dipped below the standards we have set. It looked like we had played two games on a real heavy pitch last week (at Hillsborough).

“They’ve got a lot of quality in the team. We didn’t show our quality enough.

“Our two goals were decent goals. Their two goals were really poor – a second phase of a set-play and a shot from Nahki Wells, who is a really good finisher but we gave him a little bit too much time and space.

“We were our own worst enemy. We gave away the ball too often and it was a bit negative.”

After a first half that saw Brad Collins forced into saves from Jason Knight and Taylor Gardner-Hickman, the Sky Blues stopper pulled off a miraculous reaction save to prevent Harry Cornick making it 3-2 to the visitors at the death.

Robins added: “I’ve got to be happy with a point. Brad’s save at the end was world-class. It keeps us in there at 2-2.

“If you can’t win, then don’t lose. That was the best I can say about things.

“I thought Tatsuhiro did really well, scored a really good goal and there were little glimpses at times when it looked like we might go and do something but there was no fluidity there.

“You’ve got to credit them in some respects with the way they went about their work. It has got to be a point gained.”

Bristol City head coach Liam Manning, on the other hand, said: “I think it’s two points lost with the time we go ahead.

“It was against the run of play because we had stopped controlling the game how we want, Nahki produced a real high moment of quality to go ahead and then obviously when you’ve got eight, nine, 10 minutes to see out the game.

“We’d done such a good job of that beforehand, restricting them to crosses and very few chances, you get that emotional rollercoaster of conceding so soon after.

“But you also have to step back and the bigger picture is we’ve come to a side who are in form, on a good run themselves, and I thought we created numerous opportunities to hurt them, cause problems and did some really good things.

“Their goal in the first half was against the run of play – I thought we conceded two really soft goals tonight, I thought first 15 minutes we could have been one or two ahead and got into some really good areas.

“I spoke to the lads about it, we’ve got to stop being ‘nearly’ and deliver and execute, for me that ruthless edge, (we’re) letting teams off the hook.”