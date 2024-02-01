Nottingham Forest sign Rodrigo Ribeiro as Mahmoud Dahoud leaves Brighton on loan

Nottingham Forest and Brighton made early moves in an otherwise sedate start to transfer deadline day.

Forest have been one of the most active clubs in the transfer market in recent times and continued that trend with the signing of Rodrigo Ribeiro from Sporting Lisbon.

The 18-year-old striker has joined on loan until the end of the season in a deal which could become permanent.

Ribeiro came through the ranks in Lisbon and made his professional debut for the club as a late substitute in a Champions League tie against Manchester City in March 2022.

We're delighted to announce the loan signing of Rodrigo Ribeiro from @SportingCP ✍️ — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) February 1, 2024

There was an exit rather than an arrival at Brighton, with midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud moving to Stuttgart on loan until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old German joined Albion in June last year from Borussia Dortmund and returns to the Bundesliga after making 14 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Technical director David Weir said: “This is a good move for Mahmoud. It will give him an opportunity to play regularly for a side doing very well towards the top of the Bundesliga. We wish him well for the rest of the campaign.”

In the Sky Bet Championship, midfielder Alex Pritchard completed his move from Sunderland to Birmingham for an undisclosed fee.

Alex Pritchard, pictured, has been reunited with former Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray after joining Birmingham (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The 30-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract to reunite with former Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray.

“I am happy,” Pritchard told BluesTV.

“My future has been well speculated for a while now and I am just glad to get everything done and just settled and, hopefully, I can just crack on with football.”

Sunderland reacted quickly to fill the gap in their squad, signing winger Romaine Mundle from Standard Liege for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old former Tottenham player has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract at the Stadium of Light.

Welcome to your new home, Romaine! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Zq5mU7WB1H — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) February 1, 2024

Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “Talented players like Romaine are highly sought after and we saw this first hand in the summer when he left Tottenham Hotspur.

“We didn’t anticipate him being available on a permanent basis, but when we sensed an opportunity, we moved quickly and decisively to make it happen – our ways of working and structure are a real strength in these moments.”

Sunderland face Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on Sunday but the home side will be without Morgan Rogers after the forward joined Aston Villa for an undisclosed fee.

Neither club disclosed the length of the contract for the 21-year-old forward, who only joined Boro from Manchester City in July last year.