Winger Mikey Johnston leaves Celtic for West Brom on loan

Mikey Johnston has left Celtic on loan to join West Brom as Brendan Rodgers trims his squad.

Marco Tilio rejoined Melbourne City on loan on Wednesday and David Turnbull was set to follow the two wingers out of Celtic Park with Cardiff expecting to wrap up a permanent transfer for the midfielder.

Celtic were still to announce the the loan signing of Norwich and Republic of Ireland striker Adam Idah as the transfer window went into its final hours after the 22-year-old arrived in Glasgow on Wednesday.

Ridvan Yilmaz is in demand (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Rangers are expected to complete the signing of 20-year-old Colombia winger Oscar Cortes on loan from Lens with an option to buy after he arrived in Glasgow.

The Light Blues look to have been thwarted in their bid to land Brazilian left-back Jefte from Fluminense, with loan club APOEL Nicosia reportedly intent on keeping him until the end of the campaign.

However, uncertainty remains over the future of Gers left-back Ridvan Yilmaz, with Galatasaray said to be preparing an offer.

Reports from Italy also claimed Hellas Verona were set to launch a bid to sign striker Cyriel Dessers.

Kevin van Veen chose Kilmarnock over St Mirren (Steve Welsh/PA)

Kevin van Veen is on his way to Kilmarnock after the Ayrshire club fended off competition from Motherwell and St Mirren for the Dutch striker.

Van Veen, scorer of 29 goals for Motherwell last season, has revealed he is joining Killie on loan until the end of the season.

Motherwell lost out on taking the player back after failing to match Killie and St Mirren’s financial input with the Rugby Park side set to pay the majority of his Groningen wages.

The 32-year-old scored five goals earlier this season but lost his place in the team after a disagreement with the manager and was keen to return to Scotland to be with his family.

Our new number 3️⃣ and 2️⃣3️⃣! pic.twitter.com/19SBltXp07 — Hibernian Football Club (@HibernianFC) February 1, 2024

Hibernian signed two 20-year-old centre-backs on loan, landing Nectarios Triantis from Sunderland and Owen Bevan from Bournemouth until the end of the season.

Dundee landed Norwich goalkeeper Jon McCracken on loan after a temporary spell was halted in August following the signing of Trevor Carson.

Midfielder David Carson joined Livingston on an 18-month deal from Inverness while Motherwell have sealed a loan deal for Rangers full-back Adam Devine and Ross County are set to announce a late transfer.

St Johnstone announced the signing of 25-year-old striker Adama Sidibeh for an undisclosed fee from Northern Premier League club Warrington Rylands. Jay Turner-Cooke has ended his loan spell in Perth and returned to Newcastle.

Aberdeen are said to have failed in late efforts to sign a centre-back while Hearts completed their business ahead of deadline day.

🤝 Welcome to Queen’s Park, Danny Wilson. https://t.co/IqpiU9sj3Y — Queen's Park FC (@queensparkfc) February 1, 2024

Outside of the top flight, Queen’s Park head coach Callum Davidson believes he has pulled off “a bit of a coup” by signing 32-year-old former Liverpool, Rangers and Scotland defender Danny Wilson from Colorado Rapids.

Lowland League side Albion Rovers sold striker Joe Bevan to Premier League Burnley for an undisclosed fee. The 19-year-old scored 15 goals for Rovers after joining from Camelon 12 months ago.