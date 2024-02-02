Toto Wolff: I hold no grudge against Lewis Hamilton over shock Ferrari move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Toto Wolff: I hold no grudge against Lewis Hamilton over shock Ferrari move

By Press Association
Toto Wolff (right) insists he will hold no grudge against Lewis Hamilton (PA Wire)
Toto Wolff (right) insists he will hold no grudge against Lewis Hamilton (PA Wire)

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff insists he will not “hold a grudge” against Lewis Hamilton after the seven-time world champion announced he will be joining rivals Ferrari.

Hamilton is entering the first year of a new two-year deal with Mercedes worth £100million but the 39-year-old has activated a release clause in the agreement and signed a multi-year contract with Ferrari which starts in 2025.

Wolff was told of Hamilton’s decision at a breakfast meeting on Wednesday and said he made no attempt to change his star driver’s mind.

“When we signed the contract with Lewis we opted for a shorter term so the events are not a surprise, maybe the timing,” Wolff said.

“My first thought was practical. The team’s mind kicked in. When are we communicating this? What are the pressure points? How are we managing the season going forward and what are we going to do in terms of driver line-up?

“Now, having slept a few nights on it, it means our professional journey comes to an end, but it doesn’t mean that our personal relationship ends.

“I’ve found a friend, we’ve built a relationship over the last 10 years and he faced a very, very difficult situation, taking a decision of where to drive, maybe for the first time in 10 years without being able to brainstorm with me and therefore I will always respect the difficulty of the situation that he faced.

“In the future we will discuss whether this could have been done in a different way but I hold no grudge.”

Wolff said he would love Hamilton to win a record eighth world title this season after controversially missing out in the final race of 2021, but conceded that would be an uphill task given Red Bull’s recent dominance.

“We have 2024 together, we want to make it the most successful we can,” Wolff said.

“Is it realistic we are competing for a world championship against Max [Verstappen] in a Red Bull? If I’m a probability person the odds are against us. But nevertheless we will give it our best shot.

“There’s a friend side in me that says he should have an eighth [title] because that was taken away from him so if he wins that in 2024 that would be a great thing.

“Going forward, competing on track, I’d rather us win.”

Wolff refused to be drawn on who would replace Hamilton in 2025 but praised current team-mate George Russell as a lead driver in waiting.

“George has the potential to be the next lead driver in the team and I couldn’t wish for a [better] new team leader when Lewis leaves,” Wolff said.

“We have such a solid foundation, such a quick and talented and intelligent guy in the car. We just need to take the right choice for the second seat and it’s not something I want to be rushed in.

“I guess that a few contracts have been signed a few weeks ago that we would have looked at that could have been interesting, but in a way I always like change because change provides you opportunity.

“Maybe it’s a chance to do something bold.”

Russell tweeted his message to Hamilton on Friday morning, writing: “It’s been special racing alongside you, @lewishamilton. Let’s make this season one to remember.”