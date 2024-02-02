Reo Hatate and Cameron Carter-Vickers injury blows for Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Reo Hatate and Cameron Carter-Vickers injury blows for Celtic

By Press Association
Reo Hatate faces another significant lay-off (Steve Welsh/PA)
Reo Hatate faces another significant lay-off (Steve Welsh/PA)

Celtic face being without Reo Hatate for six weeks while Cameron Carter-Vickers is also set for another lay-off, manager Brendan Rodgers has said.

Midfielder Hatate suffered another leg muscle problem playing for Japan at the Asian Cup – his fourth similar injury in the past 12 months. He has only had 19 minutes of action for Celtic since October.

“It looks like he has actually done both calves, from what I have seen, so he is probably going to be five to six weeks,” Rodgers said.

“Another part of this season where we have had no luck from an injury perspective to our top players. He will be back very soon and we will start treatment and get him back as soon as we can.”

Cameron Carter-Vickers
Cameron Carter-Vickers faces another spell out (Steve Welsh/PA)

The Celtic manager also confirmed he had prevented Gustaf Lagerbielke moving on loan after Carter-Vickers experienced further aggravation of recent injury problems after last weekend’s win over Ross County.

The centre-back has suffered several lay-offs this term with a hamstring problem after missing pre-season amid his rehabilitation from knee surgery.

“The medical team are saying probably around three weeks,” Rodgers said.

Hatate’s injury did not prevent Celtic selling David Turnbull to Cardiff on deadline day and Rodgers explained that was a different circumstance to his defensive situation.

“It goes back to the summer, knowing where David was at in his thinking,” he said.

“Obviously he was in the last year of his contract so I felt it was best for us and for him to get out and play.

“He has done well here. It hasn’t worked out quite how he wanted it to, but he is a good guy, he worked very hard and now he will have the chance to have a permanent place to play.”