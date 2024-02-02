Computer says no – but Lyon claim FIFA says yes to Said Benrahma move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Computer says no – but Lyon claim FIFA says yes to Said Benrahma move

By Press Association
Lyon still hope to complete Said Benrahma’s move (Mike Egerton/PA)
Lyon still hope to complete Said Benrahma’s move (Mike Egerton/PA)

Lyon are confident FIFA will authorise the loan signing of West Ham’s Said Benrahma after a deadline-day move appeared to have fallen through.

The 28-year-old underwent a medical in France on Thursday afternoon ahead of a proposed loan switch leading to a permanent move from the east Londoners this summer.

But the deal collapsed late on deadline day and Lyon accused West Ham of a “lack of respect” and “incomprehensible behaviour” in strongly-worded statement.

However, the Algeria international could yet move to Ligue 1 after the French side provided proof to FIFA that they had entered the requisite information in the transfer portal in time.

Lyon chief executive Laurent Prud’homme spoke to the media on Friday and received a text message about the Benrahma situation during the press conference.

“It seems that FIFA has just accepted the validation (in the transfer matching system) so right now our efforts are paying off,” he said.

“The French Federation has asked the Premier League to accept within seven days. It seems that our efforts are bearing fruit.”

FIFA is not only looking into that transfer but also Pablo Fornals’ failed move to Real Betis.

The LaLiga side claim a computer problem scuppered their bid to complete a £7million move for the Spanish midfielder.

Pablo Fornals
Pablo Fornals is another West Ham player in limbo (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Lyon have been collaborating with Betis as the clubs appeal to FIFA for the moves to be ratified.

Betis CEO Ramon Alarcon told Spanish reporters: “There was a last-minute problem with Fornals, we think it was a computer problem.

“Betis sent all the documents correctly and on time and it seems West Ham had a computer problem.

“It wasn’t just with Betis, it was with other deals. We hope that it gets resolved in the next few days.

“It was done on both sides. We imagine that with a computer error it can be resolved. We are working on it and we are optimistic.”

While the transfer deadline edged closer on Thursday night, West Ham were labouring to a 1-1 draw at home to Bournemouth, notably without a left winger.

Fornals was at the match, having initially been named on the bench before boss David Moyes had to change his plans.

David Moyes
David Moyes had to make a late change to his squad (Adam Davy/PA)

Speaking to Sky Sports on Friday morning, Moyes said: “It looks like there have been some problems with the paperwork (for Benrahma) at the last minute.

“But I only learned about it when I came off the pitch later on last night.

“(Lack of respect) is a big word to use before we get a chance to show exactly what happened or didn’t happen.

“It’s something we’ve never had to deal with before and I’m an experienced manager. We’ll have to see.

“He’s suspended for this week so he’s not available at the moment. We’ll deal with it when we get back into a period where we can play him.”

Asked if Benrahma will be committed to the club, Moyes said: “I would expect so, yep.”

He added: “I think there is a chance the Pablo deal will be ratified. I can’t confirm if it will or not at the moment though.”