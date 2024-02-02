Mikel Arteta confident White and Zinchenko are ‘best mates’ despite Forest spat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mikel Arteta confident White and Zinchenko are ‘best mates’ despite Forest spat

By Press Association
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta made a bizarre joke at his pre-match press conference (Steven Paston/PA)
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta made a bizarre joke at his pre-match press conference (Steven Paston/PA)

Mikel Arteta has declared he is happy to see his players bickering after Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko had a spat in the win at Nottingham Forest – insisting a Premier League title race is not a Disney fairy tale.

The Arsenal boss then bizarrely attempted to make light of the on-pitch altercation when he remarked that he pair were now so close they were even “sharing wives”.

White and Zinchenko were separated by coaching staff after the 2-1 victory at the City Ground, a result which kept alive the Gunners’ title ambitions.

Arsenal’s Oleksandr Zinchenko has words with manager Mikel Arteta
Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko has words with manager Mikel Arteta (Mike Egerton/PA)

Asked if he liked to see his players arguing, Arteta replied: “Maybe we have a different understanding of what the word fight means.

“A conversation can get heated with emotion after the game when you are at 200 beeps a minute. It’s normal. Nothing new.

“I want to see passion and commitment. I want my players to always have the desire to be better and be demanding. If not it is Disneyland.

“I love it. As long as it’s in a respectful way and with the intention to be more demanding as a team and it stays there, I’m very happy with that.”

Arteta had earlier made a joke of the matter when asked if White and Zinchenko had made up.

“Yes, they’ve been in the same house the past few days sharing wives and everything,” he said.

“It’s fine they’re living together now. They’re best mates.

“You don’t argue with someone if you don’t have a great relationship. That happens because you have the trust and chemistry with somebody to react the way they did.”

Arsenal host leaders Liverpool on Sunday afternoon knowing defeat would leave them eight points off the summit.

Victory, though, could propel last season’s runners-up right back into the title picture and Arteta has pointed to recent success against their rivals.

“We have proven we can beat big teams, we come up against Liverpool now and we’re in a much better place,” he added.

“We talk about momentum. It’s been two wins and we want to make it three. It’s going to be an incredible atmosphere, we’re going to need that.

“I encourage people to play with us every single ball. We’re going to need that.”

Arsenal’s task will be made harder by the fact Thomas Partey remains unavailable after he suffered a training ground setback last weekend.

The Ghana midfielder has been missing with a thigh injury and had been hoping to return.

“Thomas unfortunately we had a little setback a few days ago,” added Arteta.

Arsenal’s Thomas Partey in action
Arsenal's Thomas Partey (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“He’s not going to be available in the squad. We’ll see if it’s a matter of days of weeks. But he had a little thing.

“(It is) a big concern because he is such an important player for us. He was getting some momentum at the start of the season and then we lost him for a while. Now it has been a long time without him.

“He gives us something different that no other player can give us in the squad so he will be a miss.”