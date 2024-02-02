Sheffield United sack women’s boss Jonathan Morgan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Sheffield United sack women’s boss Jonathan Morgan

By Press Association
Sheffield United have sacked women’s head coach Jonathan Morgan (John Walton/PA)
Sheffield United have sacked women’s head coach Jonathan Morgan (John Walton/PA)

Sheffield United have sacked women’s head coach Jonathan Morgan after deeming his position “no longer tenable” due to “new information” about his conduct prior to joining the Blades.

Morgan’s former representatives, who have now severed ties with him, claimed in a statement that they had “learnt new information regarding Jonathan Morgan and a relationship with a player under his charge”.

Morgan was in charge of Leicester’s women’s first team from 2014-2021 before moving to Burnley and was appointed by Sheffield United in February 2023.

A statement on the club’s official website read: “Sheffield United can confirm that head coach of Sheffield United women’s team, Jonathan Morgan, has departed the club.

“Due to new information that has come to light within the last few days with regards to Mr Morgan’s conduct before arriving at Bramall Lane, the club has reached the conclusion that Mr Morgan’s position is no longer tenable and his employment with the club has been terminated.

“Luke Turner has agreed to take the role of interim head coach for the foreseeable future, including Sunday’s Women’s Championship fixture at Durham Women.”

The PA news agency has contacted Sheffield United for comment.

A statement from Morgan’s former representatives, Tongue Tied Management, read: “In the last 24 hours we have learnt new information regarding Jonathan Morgan and a relationship with a player under his charge.

“We will no longer be working with him in any capacity and the termination of our relationship is with immediate effect.

“The termination of this contract is a critical measure in preserving the integrity of our agency.

“We are absolute in our view that safeguarding standards and processes should apply to all athletes be they male or female. At Tongue Tied Management we are committed to maintaining an environment of respect, integrity, trust and accountability within the sports industry.”

Morgan’s dismissal is not related to the Football Association investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of former Sheffield United player Maddy Cusack, which remains ongoing.

Morgan is a member of the League Managers’ Association, which has been approached for comment.