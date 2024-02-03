Will Evans and Seb Palmer-Houlden secure comeback victory for Newport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Will Evans and Seb Palmer-Houlden secure comeback victory for Newport

By Press Association
Will Evans scored his 20th goal of the season for Newport (Nick Potts/PA)
Newport fought back from a goal down to beat Swindon 2-1 after an action-packed second half at Rodney Parade.

Paul Glatzel put Swindon ahead just after half-time, but Will Evans levelled from close range before his strike partner Seb Palmer-Houlden sealed a hard-fought victory for the Exiles with 16 minutes left on the clock.

After dominating the first half, with Dawson Devoy hitting the post and Glatzel, Jake Cain and Rushian Hepburn-Murphy all going close, the visitors took a deserved lead within 50 seconds of the restart.

A long ball over the Exiles defence from Udoka Godwin-Malife found Glatzel, who coolly slotted past Nick Townsend for his first goal for the Robins.

But the hosts were level in the 53rd minute when Shane McLoughlin drilled in a low cross and Evans diverted it in from close range for his 20th goal of the season in all competitions.

And the turnaround was complete in the 74th minute when Palmer-Houlden raced onto Aaron Wildig’s lofted pass and found the bottom corner to silence the 1,400 travelling fans behind Jack Bycroft’s goal.

Swindon could have snatched a late point when Harry McKirdy, who returned to Town on loan on transfer deadline day, struck the post with a left-footed effort in stoppage time.