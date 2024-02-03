Five-star Morton breeze past Dunfermline By Press Association February 3 2024, 5:00pm February 3 2024, 5:00pm Share Five-star Morton breeze past Dunfermline Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4885946/five-star-morton-breeze-past-dunfermline/ Copy Link Dunfermline (Jeff Holmes/PA) In-form Morton piled more misery on Dunfermline with a thumping 5-0 away win in the Scottish Championship. Darragh O’Connor and Jack Baird scored twice as Morton extend their unbeaten league run to 10 matches. Morton took a 10th-minute lead when Robbie Muirhead’s ball across goal was turned in by O’Connor for his first goal of the season. Baird added a second in the 34th minute, scoring from the rebound after goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet denied George Oakley. O’Connor doubled his tally in the 51st minute with a close-range finish before Baird followed suit six minutes later. Michael Garrity curled in a fifth with 15 minutes left as the hosts were left winless in seven games and just a point above the bottom two.