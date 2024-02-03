Five-star Morton breeze past Dunfermline

In-form Morton piled more misery on Dunfermline with a thumping 5-0 away win in the Scottish Championship.

Darragh O’Connor and Jack Baird scored twice as Morton extend their unbeaten league run to 10 matches.

Morton took a 10th-minute lead when Robbie Muirhead’s ball across goal was turned in by O’Connor for his first goal of the season.

Baird added a second in the 34th minute, scoring from the rebound after goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet denied George Oakley.

O’Connor doubled his tally in the 51st minute with a close-range finish before Baird followed suit six minutes later.

Michael Garrity curled in a fifth with 15 minutes left as the hosts were left winless in seven games and just a point above the bottom two.