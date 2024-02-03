Fabio Silva off the mark as Rangers ease past Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Fabio Silva off the mark as Rangers ease past Livingston

By Press Association
Fabio Silva scores his first Rangers goal (Steve Welsh/PA)
Fabio Silva scores his first Rangers goal (Steve Welsh/PA)

Fabio Silva opened his Rangers account as the Light Blues edged even closer to cinch Premiership leaders Celtic with a convincing 3-0 win over bottom side Livingston.

The Hoops’ 1-1 draw at Aberdeen at lunchtime had the early arrivals at Ibrox cheering the news before kick-off although it took some time before the visitors succumbed to the pressure.

The road to an expected home win began when the 21-year-old Portuguese striker, who arrived on loan from Wolves last month, prised open the Livi defence in the 40th minute before winger Rabbi Matondo added a second in first-half added time.

Liv, without a win in 15 previous league games, had no response and Gers midfielder Todd Cantwell knocked in a third in the 56th minute and it could have been more as Philippe Clement’s side moved three points behind leaders Celtic with a game in hand.

The Belgian boss, mindful of a busy spell of fixtures coming up, reshuffled his pack from last week’s win at St Mirren, making six changes

Borna Barisic, Leon Balogun, Ryan Jack, Ross McCausland, Silva and Matondo came in, with Ridvan Yilmaz, John Souttar, Nicolas Raskin, Dujon Sterling, Scott Wright and Cyriel Dessers dropping out with new signing, Colombian winger Oscar Cortes, starting on the bench.

David Carson was handed his debut for the visitors after signing from Inverness with goalkeeper Shamal George, Shaun Donnellan and Mo Sangare reinstated for what proved to be a tough afternoon.

George palmed away a powerful drive from Jack and then clawed away a goal-bound corner from Gers skipper James Tavernier as Rangers pressed from referee John Beaton’s first whistle.

In the 14th minute Livi survived a melee yards from goal after George had fumbled a Barisic cross before Balogun had to be replaced by Souttar six minutes later after sustaining a head knock.

The sound of impatient grumbling from the stands grew louder before the Light Blues broke the deadlock.

Matondo’s powerful strike was brilliantly tipped over the bar by George but from the resultant Barisic corner, hooked back towards goal by Connor Goldson, the ball fell to Silva and his deflected strike from eight yards found the net – the goal standing after a VAR check for a possible foul in the busy penalty area.

When Matondo’s long-distance effort after stepping inside on to his right foot clipped Jamie Brandon and sped past George in the second of four added minutes, the points were secure.

Livi had twice come from behind to draw with second-bottom Ross County on Tuesday night but their attacking threat against Rangers was all-but absent.

Cantwell confidently turned a Ross McCausland cut-back past the helpless George from 12 yards for his fourth goal in seven games.

Gers fans got the chance to see 20-year-old Cortes, on loan from Lens, when he came on in the 60th minute along with fellow substitutes Tom Lawrence and Yilmaz.

George twice denied McCausland and Silva’s hitch-kick from 10 yards went inches past the post as Rangers attacked incessantly to increase their lead.

Dessers, on for Silva, flashed a shot high over the bar with 10 minutes remaining and Yilmaz cracked the bar with an effort from the edge of the box but Rangers had to settle for three goals.

Notwithstanding the calibre of opposition, it was another commanding win for the Light Blues who now have Celtic in their sights.