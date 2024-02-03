Andreas Weimann scores late winner as West Brom beat Birmingham

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan celebrated the birth of his son with a 1-0 derby victory over Birmingham.

Wife Claudia welcomed baby Dario on Friday night before Andreas Weimann snatched a late winner to cap a perfect weekend.

The Bristol City loanee netted his first Baggies goal, having joined last month, as Albion consolidated their play-off place.

They remain fifth in the Sky Bet Championship while Birmingham – who hit the post through Kevin Long – sit 19th, four points above the drop zone.

After the crowd trouble which marred last week’s FA Cup Black Country derby defeat to Wolves, Albion needed a quieter afternoon.

And if Corberan’s new arrival needed a nap he could have just watched the first half at The Hawthorns.

There was little zip to the derby, although it is one which is never seen as a grudge match, with Birmingham’s neon pink shirts the only bright spot.

Albion did at least engineer the first serious chance mid-way through the half, although Jed Wallace shot straight at Neil Etheridge.

There was commitment, even if the quality was missing, as the Baggies enjoyed most of the possession without being able to hurt their visitors.

Ivan Sunjic’s 30-yard effort almost slipped through Alex Palmer’s fingers to add a glimmer of excitement for Birmingham but it was brief.

Blues debutant Alex Pritchard was replaced by Jordan James at half-time but it was the Baggies who upped the derby tempo.

Alex Mowatt, though, wasted their best chance after 53 minutes when he headed wide from six yards before Brandon Thomas-Asante volleyed a corner over.

Birmingham had barely threatened but almost snatched the lead with 20 minutes left.

Andre Dozzell’s corner was flicked on by Long, with the ball arching across goal, hitting the inside of the post and bouncing into Palmer’s arms.

It was a huge let off for the Baggies and they cashed in with five minutes left when Weimann grabbed the winner.

Darnell Furlong was given too much time on the right and his cross was turned into the top corner by substitute Weimann.