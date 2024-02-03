Andreas Weimann scores late winner as West Brom beat Birmingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andreas Weimann scores late winner as West Brom beat Birmingham

By Press Association
Andreas Weimann scores the winner (Jacob King/PA)
Andreas Weimann scores the winner (Jacob King/PA)

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan celebrated the birth of his son with a 1-0 derby victory over Birmingham.

Wife Claudia welcomed baby Dario on Friday night before Andreas Weimann snatched a late winner to cap a perfect weekend.

The Bristol City loanee netted his first Baggies goal, having joined last month, as Albion consolidated their play-off place.

They remain fifth in the Sky Bet Championship while Birmingham – who hit the post through Kevin Long – sit 19th, four points above the drop zone.

After the crowd trouble which marred last week’s FA Cup Black Country derby defeat to Wolves, Albion needed a quieter afternoon.

And if Corberan’s new arrival needed a nap he could have just watched the first half at The Hawthorns.

There was little zip to the derby, although it is one which is never seen as a grudge match, with Birmingham’s neon pink shirts the only bright spot.

Albion did at least engineer the first serious chance mid-way through the half, although Jed Wallace shot straight at Neil Etheridge.

There was commitment, even if the quality was missing, as the Baggies enjoyed most of the possession without being able to hurt their visitors.

Ivan Sunjic’s 30-yard effort almost slipped through Alex Palmer’s fingers to add a glimmer of excitement for Birmingham but it was brief.

Blues debutant Alex Pritchard was replaced by Jordan James at half-time but it was the Baggies who upped the derby tempo.

Alex Mowatt, though, wasted their best chance after 53 minutes when he headed wide from six yards before Brandon Thomas-Asante volleyed a corner over.

Birmingham had barely threatened but almost snatched the lead with 20 minutes left.

Andre Dozzell’s corner was flicked on by Long, with the ball arching across goal, hitting the inside of the post and bouncing into Palmer’s arms.

It was a huge let off for the Baggies and they cashed in with five minutes left when Weimann grabbed the winner.

Darnell Furlong was given too much time on the right and his cross was turned into the top corner by substitute Weimann.