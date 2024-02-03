Stockport pegged back as Harrogate keep up unbeaten run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Stockport pegged back as Harrogate keep up unbeaten run

By Press Association
Connor Lemonheigh-Evans scored Stockport’s equaliser (Nick Potts/PA)
Connor Lemonheigh-Evans scored Stockport’s equaliser (Nick Potts/PA)

Stockport’s lead at the top of the League Two table was reduced to four points after they were held to a 1-1 draw at home to in-form Harrogate.

Connor Lemonheigh-Evans’ second goal in as many games cancelled out Dean Cornelius’ opener for the visitors, but County were unable to find the winner against a side now unbeaten in five matches.

Harrogate went ahead in the 17th minute when Matty Daly turned brilliantly on a pass played into him before crossing to Cornelius for a tap-in.

The Hatters drew level, though, on the half-hour mark, Lemonheigh-Evans finishing from close range from Macauley Southam-Hales’ pull-back.

Isaac Olaofe had two good headed chances for the hosts before half-time but there was nothing to separate the teams at the break.

Substitute Ibou Touray’s glancing header from Odin Bailey’s delivery forced an impressive save out of visiting goalkeeper James Belshaw just after the restart.

Lemonheigh-Evans came agonisingly close to putting County in front in the 71st minute, with his shot deflecting narrowly wide.

Belshaw was called into action again 10 minutes later, turning substitute Myles Hippolyte’s attempt from distance over the crossbar.

The home side continued to push for the winner, with Akil Wright’s effort in the dying moments deflecting just wide, but Harrogate held on to secure a valuable point.