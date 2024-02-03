Ged Garner stars as Morecambe beat Crawley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ged Garner stars as Morecambe beat Crawley

By Press Association
Ged Garner bagged a brace (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Ged Garner bagged a brace (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Striker Ged Garner scored twice as League Two play-off chasers Morecambe came from behind to beat Crawley 2-1.

Harry Forster gave the hosts an ideal start with an early lead, but Garner replied before the break and later won the match with a cool finish in the 86th minute.

This was the Shrimps’ sixth away league win, leaving them four points off the top seven, while Crawley have now lost four of their last five home league games.

Crawley boss Scott Lindsey went into the clash admitting his young side were “on track” to achieve the “in house targets” they have set themselves.

Former Bromley winger Forster gave the Reds an early boost by firing into the bottom corner to the left of keeper Archie Mair for his first Crawley league goal from an assist by ex-Morecambe forward Adam Campbell in the 17th minute.

Crawley keeper Corey Addai came to his side’s rescue by denying Garner in a one-on-one situation before Forster and Nick Tsaroulla both had shots saved at the other end.

Morecambe levelled 10 minutes before the break when Garner, on loan from Barrow, cleverly turned in a first time close-range shot after being set up by David Tutonda.

Crawley had a let off shortly after the break when debutant Julian Larsson crossed for Garner and his close-range effort was kept out by Addai.

Mair kept Morecambe level by producing saves from Campbell and Liam Kelly in quick succession.

Garner popped up to win it for Morecambe six minutes from time, scoring with a low finish from a tight angle.