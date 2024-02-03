Salford continue Karl Robinson revival with win over Wrexham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Salford continue Karl Robinson revival with win over Wrexham

By Press Association
Matt Smith spectacularly rounded off Salford’s win (Richard Sellers/PA)

Salford beat Wrexham 3-1 for their first home win under Karl Robinson.

The rejuvenated Ammies are now five games unbeaten since appointing their new head coach.

Goals from Theo Vassell and Elliot Watt put the hosts 2-0 up after 16 minutes, but Sam Dalby pulled one back five minutes before half-time.

Matt Smith scored a wonder goal in the second half to secure a well-deserved win.

The first chance fell to Smith, who met Luke Garbutt’s cross and forced Arthur Okonkwo to save.

From Garbutt’s resulting corner, former Wrexham defender Vassell headed home from a tight angle to give Salford the lead.

Wrexham conceded from another corner soon after, but this time Watt’s delivery flew directly in.

The visitors halved the deficit through Dalby, who headed in after Aaron Hayden set him up.

Paul Mullin and Declan John missed good chances for either side early in the second half.

Smith then produced the game’s standout moment on 56 minutes, sensationally volleying in Watt’s cross first time on the turn.