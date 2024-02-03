Morgan Whittaker strike guides Plymouth to victory at Swansea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Morgan Whittaker strike guides Plymouth to victory at Swansea

By Press Association
Morgan Whittaker was the Plymouth matchwinner (Steven Paston/PA)
Morgan Whittaker was the Plymouth matchwinner (Steven Paston/PA)

Morgan Whittaker scored the only goal against former club Swansea to give Plymouth their first away victory of the season.

The striker – who left the Swans in a £1million move in July last year – scored in the 18th minute to give the Pilgrims a 1-0 win.

It was Whittaker’s 17th goal of a profitable season and his ninth in his last 10 games as Argyle made it six games without defeat.

Back-to-back Championship defeats and a fourth loss in a row in all competitions leaves Swansea head coach Luke Williams still searching for his first league win since he took charge.

It also leaves the Swans just five points clear of the relegation zone.

Liam Cullen struck the bar late on, but Swansea lacked accuracy in front of goal and missed several good chances.

Both clubs had been active on transfer deadline day and their respected line- ups reflected their work.

Swansea duo Przemyslaw Placheta and Charles Sagoe Jr were among their substitutes, while Ronald – who joined the club earlier in the week – was given his first start.

For Plymouth, Lino Sousa – like Sagoe Jr, an Arsenal loanee – was named on the bench.

After Swansea’s Ben Cabango had spurned an early chance by lashing a shot high and wide from the edge of the six-yard box, Whittaker gave early indications of his threat.

The deep-lying striker’s opening gambit was thwarted when Nathan Wood blocked a shot, before Whittaker tested Carl Rushworth with a stinging volley the Swansea keeper just about managed to tip over.

From the corner, Plymouth fashioned a goal. Adam Forshaw started the move and then found Whittaker with a pass which the striker clipped nonchalantly, first-time, low into the corner from the edge of the box.

Swansea had already felt an injustice when a penalty appeal for a push on Ollie Cooper was turned down, but their failure to level before half-time lay with themselves.

New signing Ronald – a £1.5m buy from Brazilian club Gremio Anapolis – twice set up his team-mates from the right wing, but neither chance was taken.

Firstly, Jamie Paterson skied his shot over the bar. Then, Jerry Yates allowed Plymouth keeper Conor Hazard to save after the Swans striker met another accurate Ronald cross into the goalmouth.

It was the same story at the start of the second half as Yates mis-directed his header wide of the near post from the Brazilian’s delivery.

If Argyle were riding their luck a little, they were also still looking dangerous enough to improve their lead on the counter-attack.

Just before the hour mark, Mickel Miller fired over the bar after two team-mates had shots blocked in a frantic few seconds.

Swans’ substitute Placheta looked lively after coming on for his debut, but when the Polish winger created space for himself on the edge of the box, his effort was well clear of the bar.

Placheta then crossed for fellow substitute Cullen, but the striker was unable to beat Hazard from close range.

Swansea were now building a head of steam as Plymouth tired and came nearest to an equaliser when Cullen’s dipping shot struck the top of the crossbar in the 84th minute.

Hazard also saved from substitute Charlie Patino in the third minute of added time.