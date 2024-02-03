Hearts hero Lawrence Shankland sinks Dundee at the death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hearts hero Lawrence Shankland sinks Dundee at the death

By Press Association
Hearts forward Lawrence Shankland (Steve Welsh/PA)
Hearts forward Lawrence Shankland (Steve Welsh/PA)

Lawrence Shankland was the Hearts hero with two late goals in a five-goal thriller against Dundee at Dens Park.

It was the second time in 11 days that the Jam Tarts had beaten the Dark Blues 3-2, and it extended their cinch Premiership unbeaten run to eight games.

The home side opened the scoring in the first half through Jordan McGhee before Hearts equalised after the break with an Alan Forrest goal.

The Dark Blues took the lead once more with a stunning strike from Lyall Cameron but Hearts secured all three points with two goals by their talismanic skipper.

The visitors came close to breaking the deadlock in the 22nd minute when Shankland hit a shot on the turn inside the Dundee box which clipped the outside of home keeper Trevor Carson’s right-hand post.

Dundee responded immediately with Luke McCowan bursting down the left before sending an inviting cross into the Hearts box but Amadou Bakayoko could only direct his shot at Jam Tarts keeper Zander Clark who made a comfortable save.

However, it was the home side who finally made the breakthrough in the 26th minute when McCowan fired in another pinpoint cross with McGhee heading past Clark.

Dundee came close to doubling their advantage shortly after with Shankland having to clear a Michael Mellon flick off his own line.

The Dark Blues were quickly out of the blocks at the start of the second half with Owen Beck finding Lee Ashcroft six yards out with a free-kick but the centre-half fired well over the bar.

However, there was another goal in the 55th minute – and it was the Jam Tarts who scored it thanks to a moment of magic from Shankland.

The Scotland striker spun on the edge of the Dundee box, taking two defenders out of the game before teeing up Forrest who made no mistake firing past Carson.

Hearts were level for just four minutes before Dundee stormed into the lead again with Cameron sending a rocket from the edge of the box flying past Clark.

However, Hearts equalised once more in the 79th minute. Referee Graham Grainger judged that Ashcroft had handled a Shankland shot and pointed to the spot.

The striker, who had missed his three previous penalties, stepped up and although Carson managed to get a hand to the spot-kick he could not keep it out.

Dundee substitute Zach Robinson then passed up a gilt-edged opportunity when he headed wide with the goal at his mercy.

Shankland though made no mistake in the 87th minute when he latched onto a ball from Kenneth Vargas before sending a shot past Carson with another clinical finish.